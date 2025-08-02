Human beings begging for food like animals while the rest of the world sits on its hands.

The dead of Gaza lie beneath the rubble of what was once a civilization. Half a million Palestinians—men, women, children, infants—have been exterminated in a genocide so brazen, so documented, so livestreamed in high definition that future historians will marvel not at the brutality itself, but at the world's obscene indifference to it. This is the first genocide in human history broadcast in real time, and most of the world has chosen to look away.

STOP the Endless Recitation of Sanitized Casualty Figures

Ralph Nader's recent analysis confirms what we have long suspected: the casualty figures emerging from this moonscape of death are a grotesque undercount. When 170,000 tons of explosives are dropped on a strip of land forty kilometers by twelve, when entire bloodlines are erased from existence, when hospitals become morgues and schools become graveyards, the conservative accounting of the dead becomes an exercise in willful blindness.

The endless recitation of sanitized figures—"40,000 dead," "17,000 children killed"—parroted even by independent left-wing media, serves only to obscure the true magnitude of this extermination. These numbers are kept artificially low, scrubbed clean for Western consumption, lest the full scope of this holocaust pierce the bubble of our comfortable complicity and force us to confront what we have enabled.

The real numbers—more than the combined total of deaths from Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Dresden in World War II—hover around 500.000 dead Palestinian human beings.

But this is not merely a story of Israeli barbarism. This is the story of a world that has traded its soul for profit margins and geopolitical advantage. This is the story of how every major power on Earth—from Washington to Amsterdam, from Moscow to Riyadh—has revealed itself to be morally bankrupt when measured against the screams of burning children.

The Global South Had its Moment

The Global South had its moment. After five centuries of Western colonialism, after generations of suffering under the boot of Empire, the non-aligned world finally possessed the economic leverage to say "no more." China, with its vast trade networks, could have strangled Israel's economy overnight. Russia, despite being attacked by NATO with the help of Israel, maintains cozy relations with the architects of this genocide. Brazil, India, South Africa—all have chosen the path of what they euphemistically call "pragmatism," which is simply moral cowardice dressed up in diplomatic language.

China's relationship with Israel is particularly perplexing. Beijing is one of Israel's largest trade partners, investing billions in Israeli high-tech companies, many of which produce the surveillance technology and weapons systems used to hunt Palestinians and encircle China itself. Chinese-manufactured drones, such as those made by “Autel Robotics” — which stated its “commitment to ethical compliance and the non-military use of its products”— are used by Israeli forces to rain death on refugee camps. Chinese state enterprises have invested in companies that directly profit from the settlement enterprise in the occupied West Bank. As I wrote before, every dollar of this trade may translate into a bullet in a Palestinian child's chest, every contract signed, a bulldozer flattening a refugee camp.

The Global South's perplexing inaptitude regarding Empire extends to the social media platforms—TikTok, originally a Chinese platform now slowly being transformed into a Western propaganda machine, reveals how even the Global South's supposed technological champions capitulate to imperial diktat, their platforms becoming willing accomplices in the propaganda machinery they once promised to challenge. The platform now hires former Israeli military officers to define "hate speech," ensuring that criticism of genocide will be classified as antisemitism, that documentation of mass murder will be labeled as incitement.

“Welcome Al-Qaeda!”: Russia Kisses Feet of US Empire

Russia's betrayal is perhaps even more galling. Fresh from hosting al-Qaeda's rebranded gang of extremists with red-carpet ceremonies—the same Russia that allied with Assad’s Syria for years now rolling out welcome mats for the rebels they once called terrorists—the world's supposed anti-imperialist power reveals itself as a mere opportunist, scrambling to preserve its strategic interests while Palestinian children are incinerated in their hospital beds.

Moscow maintains its alliance with Israel even as Netanyahu's forces slice through the region like a cancer. Putin calls Netanyahu to discuss Syria and Iran—not to demand an end to the genocide, but to coordinate spheres of influence while Palestinian blood flows in the gutters of Gaza. The same Russia that once trained and armed the African National Congress against apartheid South Africa now shakes hands with the architects of an apartheid state that makes the old regime look like saints by comparison.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov guides his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani during a meeting in Moscow on July 31, 2025. During the Syrian Civil War, al-Shaibani was a founding member of the Nusrah Front, the al-Qaeda branch in Syria, alongside Ahmed al-Sharaa, with whom he became close. He headed the Nusrah Front's foreign relations when the Nusrah Front transitioned into Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

The Great Multipolar Fraud

The great fraud of multipolarity has been exposed. All the breathless commentary about a new world order, about BRICS challenging Western hegemony, about a more just international system—it was a lie. What we have instead is the same cold realpolitik, the same cynical calculations, the same sacrifice of the weak on the altar of great power competition. The only difference is that now we have multiple centers of callous indifference instead of one.

The Palestinians are being starved to death before our eyes. The Zionist entity has weaponized hunger as deliberately as it has weaponized white phosphorus. Trucks carrying aid are turned away at the border while Israeli officials implement what they call a "verification mechanism"—a bureaucratic euphemism for ensuring maximum suffering. The UAE sends empty trucks into Gaza for photo opportunities while their own ports serve as conduits for Israeli trade. Egypt, with its hundred million people, could tear down the Rafah border in minutes but instead profits from the siege, extorting money from Palestinians desperate to escape the killing fields and beating up activists trying to get food into Gaza.

The Global South's failure — bar a few exceptions — will echo through history as one of the great moral abdications of our time. They had their moment—their singular opportunity to prove that they had truly thrown off the yoke of Western colonialism, that power could be exercised differently, that economic leverage could serve justice rather than profit, that international relations could be governed by principle rather than expedience.

They could have honored their ancestors who were slaughtered at the hands of European colonizers by standing with the Palestinians who are being slaughtered by the Israelis. Instead, they chose the path of moral cowardice disguised as pragmatism, trading their revolutionary heritage for a seat at the table of the very system that once enslaved them.

The West is Morally Dead

And what is the West's response to this deliberately engineered famine? More theater. More empty promises. More calls for a "two-state solution" that has been dead since before most of us were born. The same politicians who spent two years enabling this slaughter now pose as humanitarian saviors, offering crumbs of aid while the arms shipments continue unabated. They speak of Israel's "right to defend itself" against starving refugees while sending the bombs that turn children into dust.

The depravity is not limited to those directly complicit. It extends to every corporation that continues to trade with Israel, every university that maintains research partnerships, every pension fund that invests in the machinery of occupation. The Palestinian victim has been transformed into the victimizer, and the Israeli victimizer into the eternal victim, in a propaganda coup so audacious it would make Goebbels weep with admiration. This inversion of reality has become so complete, so systematically enforced, that even documenting the slaughter is reframed as hatred, even naming the perpetrators becomes grounds for censorship.

The machinery of complicity operates at every level—from the boardrooms of multinational corporations to the lecture halls of prestigious universities, from the investment portfolios of retirement funds to the editorial decisions of major media outlets. When criticism of genocide is systematically silenced, when the architects of apartheid are elevated to positions of moral authority, we witness not just the death of free speech but the burial of truth itself beneath Orwellian layers of manufactured victimhood and weaponized antisemitism accusations.

Shut Up About Your 2-State Solution

The West's moral bankruptcy extends even to its supposed progressives, who cling to the rotting corpse of the "two-state solution" like shipwreck survivors clutching driftwood. Every few months, some European diplomat or American politician dusts off this diplomatic zombie, parading it before cameras as evidence of their commitment to peace. The left media, desperate for any sign of hope, breathlessly reports these empty gestures as "breakthroughs" and "renewed momentum," when the reality is that the two-state solution has been dead for decades—murdered by settlements, annexations, checkpoints, and the simple mathematical fact that there is no viable Palestinian territory left to form a state.

These performative declarations serve a sinister purpose: they provide moral cover for continued complicity while Palestinians are being exterminated. Every mention of "resuming negotiations" or "returning to the peace process" is an insult to the intelligence and a slap in the face of the dying. When 60% of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, when the West Bank is carved up by 700,000 illegal settlers, when East Jerusalem has been ethnically cleansed, the continued invocation of two states reveals itself as either breathtaking ignorance or calculated deception. The progressive media's willingness to treat these charades as legitimate diplomacy rather than genocide denial makes them complicit in the very atrocities they claim to oppose.

What Happens in Palestine Never Stays in Palestine

The great irony is that the same imperial powers the Global South claims to oppose will eventually turn their guns on them too. The surveillance technology perfected on Palestinians, the AI systems that select targets for assassination, the legal frameworks that normalize collective punishment—all of this will be exported to crush dissent wherever it arises. What happens in Palestine never stays in Palestine.

We are witnessing the death of shame. In a world where half a million human beings can be exterminated while trade flows and diplomatic niceties continue, where children can be raped and burned alive on camera while their killers are welcomed into the halls of power, where starvation can be wielded as a weapon while the world debates recognition of the victims' right to exist—in such a world, the very concept of humanity has been murdered.

The Palestinians will not be saved by the international community, because there is no international community. There are only competing mafias dressed up in flags and anthems, each calculating how best to profit from the blood of the innocent. The resistance will continue, because it must. The rest of us will have to live with the knowledge that when history called, we were found wanting. When the test came, we failed. And the cries of the dead will follow us to our graves.

