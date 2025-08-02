BettBeat’s Newsletter

Aug 7Edited

The Gaza genocide has revealed to us that so-called democratic systems don't work for us at all. We've been living a lie constructed by the ruling class who pretend to listen to and represent us, but who routinely stonewall us. The same revelation occurred in relation to the criminal "Shock and Awe" bombardment of Iraq, which also murdered more than half a million civilians. Sadly, Arabs across the Middle East, including women, children, babies, the elderly and other non-combatants are at the front line of this ongoing holocaust committed by empire...

Trans-national corporations are psychopathic by design and are the legalistic vehicles of empire. Legislation written by corrupt governments isn't law at all - it is corporate regulation. Voters are the "collateral" against which national debts are borrowed. By overly indebting even western nations, the central banksters have an excuse to rob everyone of everything. They have even given it a name and strapline: "The Great Reset"... "You will own nothing and you will be happy."

The ruling establishments across the globe are conspiring against the people of the world, as per material published by the World Economic Forum. America is being destroyed from the inside so that Israhell's empire can rise from the rubble of the Middle East... That's why we see Zionists in Trump's administration taking a chainsaw to welfare payments and redirecting those funds to the wealthy. A similar trend can be witnessed in Britain - an ongoing and premeditated wealth transfer from the middle and working class to the ruling class and their lackeys.

As the neoliberal empire is demolished, a high tech, CBDC-driven, slave system is being installed... but not without hiccups. They wanted to be able to insert microchips straight into our brains so that they could remote control us via wireless signals. Elon Musk had to admit that the technology isn't ready yet. That means they are dependent on us carrying a trackable microchip around with us - either inserted under the skin or in a mobile device. One way to sabotage their megalomaniac plotting is non-violent non-cooperation, e.g. ditching such mobile devices, boycotting complicit corporations and divesting our pensions from all organizations funding the genocide.

Aug 3Edited

The Epstein laboratory era of oiligarchs that manufactured the transactional orange rapist to negotiate the art of the deal for the lethality of Palestine Laboratory where“We are witnessing the death of shame.”

