Cornel West debates Alan Dershowitz, who notoriously denies the humanity of Palestinians suffering an ongoing genocide under brutal Israeli military occupation.

The recent firing of Cornel West from Harvard's faculty has cast a glaring spotlight on the rotten nexus of power, race and institutional hypocrisy that pervades America's elite academic bastions. By summarily dismissing one of the nation's most renowned and respected public intellectuals - a man whose life's work has championed racial equality, economic justice and democratic ethics - Harvard has revealed its true colors. In stark contrast to West's unceremonious ousting stands the continued elevation of emeritus professor Alan Dershowitz - a man credibly accused of receiving massages (the only part he admits) from minors on Epstein's island, plagiarizing academic work, and repeatedly serving as an unapologetic defender of Israeli apartheid, settler colonialism, and war crimes against Palestinians.

This juxtaposition lays bare …