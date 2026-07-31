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Deb Hawthorn's avatar
Deb Hawthorn
14h

This is eye-opening, Karim. Thank you.

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Shaista Ali's avatar
Shaista Ali
11h

Your background, upbringing, academics, personality - - and heart is providing what only you came here to provide. It’s a beautiful thing to notice and grateful to be a recipient. Thank you.

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