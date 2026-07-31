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If your vocabulary has room for the “Gulf Arab slave” but none for the “Algerian Arab revolutionary”, “Palestinian Arab steadfastness”, or “Yemeni Arab resistance”, then something has gone badly wrong

There’s something really bothering me of late. A verbal habit within parts of the anti-imperialist media that deserves more attention. Once you notice it, it becomes difficult to ignore: the word Arab appears most confidently when there is something shameful or negative to describe.

A Gulf monarch embraces Washington. An autocrat signs a normalization agreement. A prince poses beside the powerful, the corrupt, or the depraved. Suddenly, everyone remembers that these men are Arab. The word is made to carry the full moral weight of the scene. It comes to signify submission, decadence, political cowardice.

They call them Arab monarchies, Arab autocracies, Gulf Arabs, Arab slaves.

But the language changes when the subject is resistance.

Arab(?) Resistance

The fighters of Ansarallah, who survived years of assault by one of the best-funded military coalitions on earth and later disrupted shipping through the Red Sea, are reduced to “the Houthis” (or Scott Ritter’s “the hoody”), a tribal label that detaches them from any wider identity. The Lebanese resistance is discussed through Iranian patronage, Shia doctrine, or regional strategy. Little is said about them being Arab. The heroic men and women who spent decades burying relatives, rebuilding homes, and refusing to leave tap into “Sumud”, a uniquely Arab form of persistence, resistance, and courage.

Gaza is spoken of through the languages of Palestinian nationhood, Islam, occupation, and colonialism. All of those descriptions are valid. Yet the word Arab is strangely absent. Or worse: Westerners insert their race-thinking into West Asia and scold you for saying Palestinians are Arabs. Ask a Palestinian, I say to them. Ask Laith Marouf if he is Arab or not.

It’s the same story I encounter as a half-Algerian man. Westerners will confidently inform me that “Algerians aren’t Arabs.” They are “Berbers”, apparently. But if you speak the Arab language and internalize Arab culture, despite its enormous diversity, you are Arab. Yes, that means one can be an Arab Berber, or Berber Arab, whatever rocks your boat. My late father was indeed a Berber, he also called himself a proud Arab. Gene-based ethnicities (or worse: races) belong to the colonial European racializing imagination, not to the people being classified.

A pattern becomes unmistakable: Arab is a word reserved for failure. And any attempt to reclaim it for courage, resistance, or steadfastness, will make Westerners step in to correct you. Those positive examples, they insist, simply do not count as Arab.

That absence matters. Arab identity becomes visible when there is humiliation to assign and invisible when there is courage to acknowledge.

Head-Chopping Terrorists

This is more than inconsistent wording. As a psychologist, I can tell you that repeated often enough, it forms a racial story. It builds a fixed negative mental schema around the word “Arab.” Arab becomes shorthand for capitulation: Gulf Arab rulers, Arab dictatorships, Arab normalization, Arab corruption. Resistance, meanwhile, is given some other name. It is Palestinian, Yemeni, Lebanese, Islamic, Shia, anti-colonial, anything but Arab.

It follows the same logic by which Hollywood created the negative image of the bearded, aggressive, depraved Arab man in the global imagination. Unsurprisingly, the so-called “Islamist” militias of the West and Israel (e.g., ISIS) are walking, talking Hollywood stereotypes of Arabs. They were created by and for the Western mind as the most convenient alibi for US empire to engage in imperialism in West Asia.

The self-fulfilling prophecy: Hollywood’s decades-long portrayal of Arabs as violent extremists (left) bears striking resemblance to ISIS propaganda imagery (right). This is no coincidence - these parallel images represent two sides of the same imperial coin, where popular culture’s dehumanizing stereotypes help manufacture consent for military interventions while Western-backed militant groups embody and reinforce those very caricatures.

The problem is not that these more specific identities are inaccurate. The problem is the asymmetry. “Arabness” is treated as politically meaningful only when it can be attached to failure.

That is how racism often works. It takes conditions produced by history, class, coercion, and foreign intervention, then quietly relocates them inside a people. Political degradation begins to look like an ethnic habit. The conduct of rulers becomes evidence against everyone they claim to represent. External powers, having helped produce the situation, fade conveniently into the background.

The same operation was performed on the word terrorist. Over decades of repetition across news broadcasts, political speeches, and Hollywood films, the word was quietly fused to Arab and Muslim identity until the association felt natural, even self-evident. Meanwhile, it was just as systematically detached from whiteness. White men who bombed federal buildings, massacred churchgoers, or ethnically cleansed entire populations were granted the dignity of individual pathology: a lone wolf, a mentally disturbed person, a domestic dispute gone wrong. The negative valence did not stick to their identity. It evaporated into biography. For the Arab or Muslim, there was no such mercy. Each act of violence confirmed something already presumed to be true about the group, and each confirmation made the next presumption easier. This is not accidental. It is how a racial category is maintained: by ensuring that its negative associations are constantly refreshed while any contradicting evidence is quietly reclassified as something else.

The depth of this conditioning becomes visible even in spaces that consider themselves outside the mainstream. Independent journalists who would never reproduce a Pentagon press release will still reach, almost reflexively, for "head-chopping terrorist" when describing Ahmad al-Jolani, now al-Sharaa, the current leader of Syria. The same commentators who apply forensic skepticism to Western narratives do not pause to ask why that particular phrase attaches so effortlessly to this particular man, while figures responsible for far greater documented atrocities move through their commentary unencumbered by equivalent language.

Sure, Al-Sharaa has ties to Al-Qaeda. Guess what, US empire does too. Trump, Netanyahu, Blair — architects of invasions, sieges, and mass civilian death — are analyzed, criticized, contextualized, even condemned, but they are not described as head-choppers. They are not classified by acts of savagery. The phrase is not available for them. And this is precisely the point: the raw, visceral, almost physical revulsion that "head-chopper" and "terrorist" are designed to trigger does not derive from a sober accounting of body counts. It derives from the Arab face behind the label. Strip that face away and the language loses its charge entirely. The well-meaning journalist who deploys it has not escaped the conditioning. He has simply never had occasion to question it.

If your vocabulary has room for the “Gulf Arab slave” but none for the Algerian Arab revolutionary, Palestinian Arab steadfastness, or Yemeni Arab resistance, then something has gone badly wrong. That is not anti-imperialist analysis. It is imperial culture being reproduced in a more fashionable accent.

White Slaves

The double standard becomes obvious when Europe enters the picture.

European governments consistently align themselves with Washington even when doing so imposes serious costs on their own populations. They accept American military infrastructure on their territory and describe the arrangement as collective security. They participate in wars with no benefit to their citizens. They follow sanctions policies, purchase weapons, beat up their own citizens who protest a genocide, and reorganize their foreign relations around priorities largely set elsewhere. Oh, and they allow Netanyahu, wanted by the ICC, to fly over uninterrupted.

Yet this is almost never discussed as an ethnic defect. No one calls it “White autocracy.” Keir Starmer is not described as a “White slave of empire.” The behavior may be condemned, but whiteness itself is not placed on trial.

With Arabs, the distinction collapses. The collaboration of a ruling class is converted into a characteristic of a people, an ethnicity. The crimes of monarchs, generals, and businessmen are presented as though they reveal something essential about Arab civilization. Political criticism slips into ethnic contempt, often without the speaker recognizing that the shift has taken place.

The same problem appears in discussions of Jeffrey Epstein and the global elite around him. The powerful men associated with that world came from different continents, religions, and traditions of inherited wealth. What connected them was not ethnicity. It was class power, access, secrecy, and the near-total absence of accountability. That the men were overwhelmingly white and Jewish is never mentioned. Imagine if most of them were Arab.

Persians

Another version of the same habit appears in the opposition routinely constructed between Arabs and Persians. This requires a preliminary honesty: Iranians are themselves targets of severe racism and discrimination, stereotyped, sanctioned, and systematically reduced to a single threatening image in ways that deserve their own full accounting. But something distinct occurs when the two peoples are placed in the same frame.

Persia (and it is telling that the romanticized ancient name is preferred over Iran) is cast as cultivated, disciplined, strategically patient, possessed of a civilization old enough to command a kind of grudging respect. The Arab is made tribal, impulsive, politically immature, forever surrendering to passion or foreign pressure.

This is divide and conquer, one of the oldest instruments in the colonial toolkit, and it works because it offers something intoxicating to the party temporarily elevated by it. Many Iranians have absorbed the distinction and now actively maintain it, drawing the line between themselves and Arabs with a precision that would satisfy any colonial administrator.

What they do not see is that the longing for Western approval is itself the wound. To need validation from the people who imposed the hierarchy is to have accepted one’s own inferiority.

Imperial powers repeatedly exploited divisions between Arabs and Persians as they competed for oil, territory, influence, and strategically useful client states. The Dutch did the same between Moluccans and Indonesians: brothers and sisters sharing the same region in South East Asia. The fact that this binary now circulates in anti-imperialist spaces shows how easily inherited prejudices survive when they happen to serve a new alliance.

Iran as a country makes a mockery of the binary. It is not a neatly bounded Persian ethno-state. It is a multi-ethnic country and civilization containing Azeris, Kurds, Arabs, Baloch, Lors, Turkmen, and others. The Arab population of Khuzestan alone numbers in the millions. These communities have lived together under varying conditions, sometimes peacefully, sometimes amid severe conflict, for centuries.

To speak of “Persians” and “Arabs” as fixed civilizational personalities is to return to the language of European racial classification. One people is declared ancient and politically mature while the other is described as young, emotional, and incapable of sustained organization. And most importantly, they are cast as distinct and separate, rather than fluid and overlapping.

It makes no sense, however. You can be a Persian Arab, just as one can be a Christian Arab, a blond-haired blue-eyed Arab, a Black Arab, even a Jewish Arab. Being Arab is not a race or a genetic category. That is the highly unscientific European colonial race-thinking of four centuries ago. Being Arab means you have internalized and embraced Arab culture, and culture is not a sealed container. You can carry your Arabness alongside being Jewish, Persian, or anything else.

Separating people by ethnicity is the same intellectual machinery once used to rank the peoples of the region while their land was being divided and extracted.

An anti-imperialist who adopts that framework has not escaped imperial thought.

Algerian Arab Sumud

Then there is Algeria, a country that often appears as an awkward silence in these discussions.

Algerians fought France for years in one of the twentieth century’s defining wars of decolonization. France responded with systematic rape, torture, mass displacement, collective punishment, and immense violence against civilians. As if the Israelis are currently following the French playbook. The war permanently damaged the French Republic’s preferred image of itself.

And Algeria won.

Djamila Boupacha is a former resistance member of the Algerian National Liberation Front. She was arrested in 1960 for attempting to bomb a cafe in Algiers. Her confession, which was purportedly obtained by means of rape and torture, and her subsequent trial affected French public opinion about the methods used by the French army in Algeria.

It emerged from more than a century of colonial rule and built an independent state. That state is not beyond criticism, nor does it need to be romanticized. Its political institutions, internal contradictions, and treatment of dissent should be examined like those of any other country. But none of that erases a basic fact: Algeria has maintained an unusually independent foreign policy despite decades of economic and diplomatic pressure.

It has refused normalization with Israel. It has continued supporting Palestinian rights in international forums where doing so carries an actual political cost. It has maintained relationships across Africa (such as with Ibrahim Traore) and West Asia without subordinating itself to Paris or Washington.

Morocco, by contrast, has been far easier for Western governments and media institutions to celebrate. Its monarchy is presented as modernizing and pragmatic. Its economic relationship with France and strategic alignment with Europe are treated as signs of maturity. In 2020, it normalized relations with Israel under American sponsorship.

We hear plenty about Morocco’s moderation. Algeria receives far less attention.

Why? Perhaps Algeria disrupts the preferred story. It is difficult to maintain that Arabs are naturally incapable of disciplined resistance or autonomous statecraft while looking at the history of Algeria. So Algeria is pushed to the side. It becomes an exception, and then even the exception is forgotten.

Unintentional Anti-Arab Racism

The imperial portrait of the Arab has stayed strikingly consistent.

Different eras required slightly different language, but the function remained the same. Their defeats proved their inferiority, while their victories were detached from their Arab identity and explained through something else.

It should be alarming that this habit now appears among people who consider themselves opponents of empire.

The response is often that no racism was intended. That may be true. But racism does not survive through intention. It survives through unintentional repetition, reflex, and inherited categories that no one bothers to examine. A person does not need to consciously hate Arabs to reproduce a framework in which Arabness appears only as a synonym for corruption or defeat.

Commentators who understand Western imperialism perfectly well still reach for Arab as a ready-made insult when discussing comprador rulers. They did not invent that association. They inherited it. The question is whether they are willing to confront the inheritance.

Arabs have resisted empire. They are resisting it now. Palestinian Arabs have endured repeated displacement, siege, occupation, and mass violence without disappearing. Yemeni Arabs faced the combined military and financial power of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the United Kingdom without simply surrendering. Algerian Arabs constructed a republic from the ruins of one of modern history’s most systematic colonial projects. Lebanese Arabs have fought, buried their dead, rebuilt, and fought again.

Calling these people Palestinian, Yemeni, Algerian, or Lebanese is not wrong. The erasure begins when Arab is used in every indictment but disappears from every account of courage.

- Karim

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