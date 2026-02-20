BettBeat’s Newsletter

unwarranted
18h

The sitting American president is deeply invested in winning, whatever the contest. He won't ever use soft diplomatic words and gestures to achieve any goal. This isn't new or particularly insightful, but I think this understanding on the part of other state leaders colors their approach to dealing with the USA.

Trump, like a schoolboy, believes that overwhelming displays of force and impending doom can maximize his "gains" at little cost to himself. But foreign leaders also understand that the schoolboy is possibly not in charge when it comes to acting on ominous threats, and so I believe that the Iranians and the Russians and the Chinese are prepared for the apocalyptic fantasies of the hardcore, warmongering, true believers to be launched, but the whole world knows that the tolerance of Americans for prolonged gritty warfare is so feeble as to be undetectable.

The Iranians are not prone to overreaction, but that doesn't equate with a naive view of the real world. No country, no state, no leader can move them to alter their values. Nuclear arms aren't in their future, and they have substantial armaments to prove their adversaries underestimate them at their own peril.

Since the end of the Vietnam War, the criminally instigated campaign that cost two million Vietnamese lives, the U.S. has only sent its soldiers to battle against demonstrably weaker foes, and even then, the hope of convincing the enemy that resistance is futile, has always been met with disappointing, unanticipated adequate resistance.

Trump knows that going to war with Iran will be his end, and he's surrounded by predators who couldn't care less, so this showdown is not a certain prelude to war, but it could be a fumbled pretext to a conflict that was made unavoidable.

While this is going on, the American public is fragmenting in slow motion. Everyone, or most people, know that the nation is drowning in debt that it has no ability or intentions to address, and this is a curious harbinger that places war in the category of distraction. The institutions of the U.S. have squandered their trust, and there is no way out for anyone who holds any ideals about the future. Right now, Israel is a hair trigger away from disappearing, and the longer this spectacle of unaccountable, atrocity-as-policy continues, the more the U.S. looks to be as close to its end as its client state.

If war is on, the home front gets unplugged, and may well become the locus of civil war. The state has legislated an armed citizenry into existence, and the conditioned lunacy of too many cannot be abided by rational appeals to calm and humane actions.

