Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me

The empire does not negotiate. It devours. It sends its envoys — real estate developers, billionaire sons-in-law, men whose names appear in the social registers of the most depraved networks of elite predation ever documented — and it calls this diplomacy.

It positions aircraft carrier strike groups off your coast, repositions more than fifty fighter jets within striking range of your cities in a single day, and then, through its press secretary, says you would be “very wise” to make a deal. This is not statecraft. This is the language of Empire.

And Iran, sitting across the table, has spent four years failing to understand what it is actually dealing with — not because the Islamic Republic lacks intelligence or information, but because it lacks the nerve, the moral fortitude, and the institutional courage to look this beast in the eye and say: No. Come at us. We’re ready for you.

I call this failure structural naivety — the condition in which a weakened state, confronted by an adversary of limitless depravity, clings to diplomatic conventions the adversary has already discarded, holds on to frameworks the adversary has already shattered, and prays for outcomes the adversary has no intention of permitting. It is not ignorance. It is, one could also say, structural cowardice — not cowardice in the ordinary sense, but the total, logical, entirely human cowardice that any normal person would feel standing eye to eye with a murderous psychopath who already has the gun in his hand. It is that cowardice dressed as pragmatism. It is fear elevated to doctrine. And it is killing Iran.

The Epstein Class

To understand why Iran’s negotiating posture is suicidal, you must first understand who sits on the other side of the table. Not America in some abstract, institutional sense. Not “the West.” Not a civilizational rival engaged in grand strategy. What sits across from Abbas Araghchi in Geneva is something far more squalid and far more dangerous: a ruling class whose corruption has now been documented in over three million pages of evidence released by the very government it controls.

This is the Epstein class. Not grand strategists in the mold of Metternich or Bismarck, but a consortium of grifters, predators, and real estate speculators who treat the dismantling of sovereign nations the way they treat a leveraged buyout. The cabal of pedophiles who have seized control of the Empire — or were they always in control?These are the people Iran believes it can reach an “understanding on guiding principles” with.

“The Empire does not care about Iran’s words. It cares about capability and will — ask North Korea, and Libya while you’re at it”

Head-Chopping Color Revolutions

The Iranian leadership’s naivety is compounded by its refusal — or inability — to publicly acknowledge what the Epstein files have now placed beyond serious dispute: the deep entanglement between the Israeli state, Israeli intelligence, and the networks of elite blackmail and coercion that undergird American policy in West Asia.

The ties between disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Israel are becoming clearer after the release of millions of documents related to the convicted sex offender by the United States Department of Justice. The documents have revealed more details of Epstein’s interactions with members of the global elite, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. An undercover FBI informant “became convinced” that Epstein was an Israeli spy, according to a document among millions of pages released recently by the Justice Department. The government record recounts the informant recalling that Epstein’s attorney, Alan Dershowitz, told then-US Attorney Alexander Acosta “that Epstein belonged to both US and allied intelligence services.”

U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta later admitted: “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

This is who Iran is negotiating with. Not America the republic. Not America the democracy. America the blackmail state — an empire whose policy apparatus in West Asia is entangled with intelligence-linked networks of sexual child predation, financial coercion, and elite kompromat.

And yet Iran continues to describe the talks as "constructive." It continues to propose economic cooperation with American firms. It continues to believe that a "fair and balanced" deal is possible with an empire that bombed its nuclear facilities six months ago, sanctioned its population into starvation, assassinated Qassem Soleimani and other prominent figures, instigated a head-chopping color revolution, and whose president openly calls for regime change. This is not diplomacy. It is a death wish.

The Armada at the Gate

While Araghchi speaks of “guiding principles” and “a window of opportunity,” the military reality is preparing for slaughter.

On 13 February 2026, sources stated that the USS Gerald Ford was sent on its way to West Asia, as part of the American buildup. Several officers are saying they are preparing for “weeks-long operations against Iran.” The current American air force buildup is the largest air force presence in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

This time, a U.S. air attack on Iran could last longer, particularly if Trump tries to inflict lasting — or fatal — damage on the regime. If the talks with Iran fail, Trump has a range of options before him, which include an all-out attack on Iran to knock out the regime and limited strikes to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear facilities.

Despite ongoing talks, the White House has been briefed that the US military could be ready for an attack by the weekend, after a buildup in recent days of air and naval assets in West Asia.

And then there is the deadline. Trump warned on Thursday that Tehran had 10 to 15 days to make a “meaningful deal” with Washington. “So now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not,” Trump said, again alluding to his threat of military action against Tehran.

Ten days. The empire gives you ten days to surrender your sovereignty, dismantle your defenses, and open your economy to the same class of predators who visited private islands that were factories of child rape. And Iran’s foreign minister responds by saying he is “drafting a framework for future talks.”

There is a word for this. It is not diplomacy. It is capitulation in slow motion, narrated in the soothing language of process.

“Deterrence only works when the adversary believes you will use what you have. Iran has spent the last year proving, at every turn, that it will not”

What the Empire Actually Is

The fundamental failure of Iran’s strategic class — and of the entire ecosystem of analysts, advisors, and officials who populate Tehran’s foreign policy apparatus — is a failure to comprehend the nature of the entity they face. They persist in treating the United States as though it were a rational actor pursuing identifiable strategic interests through calculable means. It is not. It has not been for a long time.

Epstein is the Empire. Thiel is the Empire. JP Morgan is the Empire. Netanyahu is the Empire. Musk is the Empire. Wexner is the Empire. Not a negotiating partner. Not a party to a dispute. Empire is a dying predator, increasingly erratic, increasingly dangerous, thrashing in its decline, surrounded by courtiers who are looting the treasury while the ship goes down.

And now the Epstein files confirm what should have been obvious all along: the American ruling class is not merely corrupt in the ordinary sense. It is depraved. Its foreign policy in West Asia is not driven by national interest but by the imperatives of a network of billionaires, intelligence operatives, and political figures whose private conduct has now been documented in millions of pages of evidence that their own government tried to suppress.

This is the class that decides whether Iran lives or dies. Not statesmen. Not strategists. A cartel of compromised billionaires and their enablers, whose relationship to power has been revealed — in their own documents — to rest on the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children.

The Only Card Left: The Willingness to Fight

Iran’s salvation — if salvation remains possible — does not lie in better talking points in Geneva or more creative economic proposals to entice American firms into its oil fields. It lies in something the Islamic Republic has spent four years avoiding: the credible, unmistakable demonstration that it is willing to fight, to absorb catastrophic punishment, and to inflict costs so severe that even this depraved empire will recalculate.

This is not a call for recklessness. It is the coldest possible strategic assessment. Deterrence only works when the adversary believes you will use what you have. Iran has spent the last year proving, at every turn, that it will not. It failed to move its enriched uranium before strikes it should have anticipated. It watched its proxy network disintegrate without triggering the response that the “Axis of Resistance” was supposedly designed to deliver. It had its own citizens massacred and then returned to the negotiating table as though nothing had happened. Every signal Iran has sent communicates a single message to Washington and Tel Aviv: We are afraid. We will absorb whatever you do. Please just let us survive.

A feeling totally understandable to us mere mortals. But to the empire, being what it is, that message means only one thing: weakness.

And weakness is an invitation to be destroyed.

“The Iranian tactic is trying to convince the United States that war is going to be costly,” said Vali Nasr, a professor at Johns Hopkins University. “This is not like June. This is not going to be like Venezuela, that the United States will have to face certain costs and it has to calculate those costs before it actually strikes Iran,” he said.

But "trying to convince" is not the same as demonstrating. Running naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz while two carrier strike groups hover within striking distance is theater. Declaring that missiles are "nonnegotiable" while your nuclear program lies in rubble is rhetoric. The empire does not care about Iran's words. It cares about capability and will — ask North Korea, and Libya while you're at it. And on both counts, Iran has spent four years communicating that it has neither.

The paradox is brutal: Iran’s only path to avoiding war may be to make war so costly that even this collapsing, looting, Epstein-addled ruling class will hesitate. That means not naval exercises but genuine operational readiness. Not speeches about “slapping the strongest army in the world” but the quiet, unmistakable deployment of capabilities that would make an American strike a strategic catastrophe rather than a consequence-free fireworks display.

Israel destroyed Iranian facilities in June 2025 because it calculated — correctly — that the cost would be manageable. Days later, Trump launched Operation Midnight Hammer, striking three nuclear sites. They were right. It was cheap. Iran absorbed it and went back to the table.

The next time, Iran must make sure that calculation no longer holds — that the cost of striking is so catastrophic, so unacceptable, that even this reckless empire hesitates. Because if it doesn't, there will be no next time. There will be nothing left to strike.

The Moral Bankruptcy of Hope

Iran’s structural naivety rests on a final, devastating illusion: the belief that there exists, somewhere within the American system, a rational actor who can be reasoned with, a constituency for peace, a brake on the machinery of destruction. There is not. The American antiwar movement is dead. The Democratic Party, which once at least pretended to oppose military adventurism, has been consumed by its own contradictions. The Republican Party is led by a man whose name appears repeatedly in the Epstein files and whose administration openly discusses regime change in Iran as “the best thing that could happen.”

It has been pointed out that the statements made by Iranian officials within Iran are much more hardline than those made abroad during the negotiations, pointing to a government that is unsure how much it is ultimately willing to compromise.

This internal schizophrenia is the signature of structural naivety. The regime talks tough at home because it needs to maintain the illusion of defiance for its domestic audience. It talks softly abroad because it is terrified of provoking the Empire into doing what the Empire is already preparing to do. The result is a policy that satisfies no one: too conciliatory to deter, too belligerent to reassure, and too incoherent to constitute a strategy.

The question for Iran is not whether it can make a deal with these people. It cannot. The question is whether it has the courage to prepare for what is coming — and to make the empire pay a price high enough to give the next generation something other than ashes.

The Battle Against Evil

Let me be clear — I commentate from the sidelines. I am more than sure I would be just as afraid as the Iranians. I am sure I would also succumb to structural naivety. I am simply saying that succumbing to it would be the death knell. That despite my complete understanding of Iran’s fear, the only way forward is to refuse to let that fear be the ultimate arbiter.

The clock is ticking. The armada is in position. The Epstein class is at the table. And Iran sits across from them, still hoping. Still drafting frameworks. Still believing, against all evidence, that if it offers the right economic incentive, the right diplomatic formula, the right arrangement of words, the beast will be satisfied.

It will not. It never is. Empires do not negotiate with the weak. They consume them. The only language they understand is the credible promise of unacceptable cost. Iran has not spoken that language. If it does not learn it — now, immediately, before the deadline expires — the structural naivety that has defined its posture for four years will become the epitaph on its grave.

- Karim

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this article would be greatly appreciated.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Buy me a Coffee