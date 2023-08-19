By Karim Bettache

The 2011 NATO intervention in Libya was promoted in the name of human rights and democracy. But it quickly descended into chaos and collapse of the Libyan state, leaving the country mired in civil war for over a decade.

According to Essam Elkorghli, a Libyan PhD student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a key tactic used to justify and enable NATO's regime change agenda was the promotion of virulent anti-black racism against African migrant workers in Libya. This built on historic racial hierarchies in colonial Libya but weaponized them in service of Western imperial interests.

Western media circulated lurid tales of Gaddafi allegedly distributing Viagra to black African troops to carry out mass rapes of Libyan women. Black Africans were falsely depicted as mercenaries hired by Gaddafi to put down protests. In reality, many were low-wage migrant workers with no involvement in the conflict.

The United Nations even got in on the act, sanctioning an arms embar…