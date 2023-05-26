By Karim Bettache

We often dismiss white supremacists as extreme outliers, such as neo-Nazis or the KKK, but the ideology of white supremacy pervades mainstream culture in subtle yet pernicious ways. Examples include media that primarily feature white characters and reporters, work environments where ethnic hairstyles are seen as “unprofessional,” and curricula that fail to reflect the diversity of human experiences and achievements.

From early years, children unconsciously absorb subtle biases and stereotypes that permeate their thinking. The media frequently depict minorities as menacing or subordinate, exemplified by portrayals of Latino gang members or black "welfare queens." Research highlights significant racial biases in children's animated films, where black characters are not only underrepresented but also commonly depicted in a negative light. Furthermore, within social circles, praising black individuals for "acting white" reveals entrenched inequalities and the ingrained not…