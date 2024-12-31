Human Civilization is Profoundly Sick
2024 was the year that showed us all that something fundamental, something essential, is undeniably broken.
As a social scientist, I have spent years trying to understand what perpetuates inequality across the globe. My work has often revolved around social systems such as capitalism, racism, and the ways in which these systems interact. Yet, increasingly, I am coming to the realization that these issues, while significant, are symptoms of a deeper, more insidious sickness at the heart of humanity.
This sickness is not just systemic; it is deeply existential. It stems from the unsettling reality that we—the empathetic majority, capable of compassion and connection—have yet to find a way to prevent ou…