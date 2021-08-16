This article was originally published on the Dutch online news magazine Joop.nl

By Karim Bettache

On July 20 this year, Joe Biden bombed Somalia, while a day ago he revealed that he was going to send 5000 soldiers back to Afghanistan after announcing his so-called withdrawal. It appears to be a never-ending story: poverty-stricken countries being destroyed by the world's "greatest democracy”. A world superpower that drops its sophisticated bombs on countries whose people still walk on bare feet and in sandals. Why has America been bombing into the Stone Age one country after another, for decades now? Do you actually know? Outside the mainstream narrative about freedom, human rights and the war on terror, have you ever wondered why – mostly with the support of European governments – millions of innocent people around the world are slaughtered by the world's most powerful empire?

According to recent research, the number of casualties of America's war on Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan run…