For almost a century an innocent people has been slaughtered like animals with full support of our Western rulers.

The utter evil we witness in Palestine - the unbelievable, naked cruelty inflicted upon an innocent people - may seem unprecedented, almost unique. But what we see is merely what Europeans have perpetrated for roughly 500 years against peoples worldwide: Malaysians, Maori, First Nations, Algerians, Indonesians, Congolese, Indians, Chinese, Iraqis, South Africans, Guatemalans, Kenyans, and on and on and on.

The difference now is that we can finally bear witness. See it with our own eyes, not through curated school textbooks, but the laid bare reality of white supremacist European settler-colonialism. This is it.

Professor Gerald Horne deems the 16th century the dawning of the "Apocalypse of Settler Colonialism", and rightly so. This European colonial culture, rooted more in the Viking marauders' barbarity than Semitic Christianity's teachings, has plunged the world into indes…