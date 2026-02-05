Future historians will thank the Palestinians.

Not for the violence—though violence, in the hands of the oppressed, is often the only language the oppressor understands. No, they will thank them for something far more consequential: for forcing the West to show its true face to the world.

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance did more than breach a fence. They ruptured a myth. They tore away the carefully stitched veil of Western moral superiority and exposed the festering wound beneath. Genocide, authoritarianism and pedophilia: what followed was not just a war, but a revelation—a great unraveling of the lies that have sustained empire for centuries.

And the rot, it turns out, goes deeper than anyone imagined.

The Body Politic

The human body has a way of telling the truth. When infection festers beneath the skin, when the immune system fails to contain the corruption, the body forces a reckoning. A boil swells, throbs, resists all attempts at concealment—until, at last, it ruptures. The pus spills out, thick and foul, impossible to ignore. The stench lingers. The wound must be cleaned, or the rot will spread.

October 7 was the day the West’s pustule burst.

For decades, the occupation of Palestine had been a suppurating sore, hidden beneath layers of propaganda, diplomatic obfuscation, and the polite fictions of “democracy” and “human rights.” The West had perfected the art of (self-)deception. It called itself the “rules-based international order” while enforcing those rules with cruise missiles and economic strangulation. It preached democracy while propping up dictators, arming death squads, and bombing wedding parties. It claimed to stand for human rights while starving Gaza, imprisoning millions in open-air cages, and turning a blind eye to the slow-motion genocide of an entire people.

But on that October morning, the bandages were torn away. And the world saw the wound for what it was: not an aberration, but the logical endpoint of centuries of colonialism, of imperial hubris, of a global system built on theft, rape, slavery, violence, and the dehumanization of the Other.

What followed was not just a military response. It was a revelation. The mask slipped. And the face beneath was uglier than anyone had dared imagine.

“Don’t even dare to be a stranger who talks to a child at a park—you’ll have the police called on you within minutes. But a billionaire who rapes children on camera? For decades? With the FBI watching the footage? He gets protection.”

The Epstein Files: A Window into the Abyss

And then came the files.

Three and a half million pages. FBI interview transcripts. Draft indictments from the mid-2000s that were never brought to court. Communications between Jeffrey Epstein and the most powerful men in the world—Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Larry Summers, Steve Bannon, bankers, financiers, professors, heads of state. 180,000 images. 2,000 videos. Grand jury transcripts. Court motions. Diagrams of Epstein’s inner circle. Psychological reports. Records detailing the investigation into his death.

The media does not know what to do with this story. Neither do the authorities. It’s too big. It incriminates too many people—billionaires, princes, financiers, movie stars, power brokers. And so they turn it into a joke. They blame the Russians. They say voters “don’t care”. They splash their front pages with stories about Palestinian authors banned from writers’ festivals because of their supposed “extremism” while the most infamous pedophile ring in human history sits unexamined, its perpetrators untouched.

What is extreme is trafficking children. What is extreme is rape, torture, the exploitation of the powerless by the powerful—there are even allegations of cannibalism in these files. It is gruesome beyond comprehension. What is extreme is that governments and media organizations could be so depraved as to support this, to gloss over it, to bury it, to discard it—and still endorse the wars, the corruption, the draconian laws that have arisen from this abomination.

The money trail is not speculation. It is emphatic. Epstein was no mystery billionaire, no mathematical genius who made his fortune in options trading—hear the man talk and you realize we are not only run by sick, depraved pedophiles, but they are surprisingly unintelligent. Stupid, even. More proof that in capitalism, all you need is psychopathy. Intelligence won't help you.

He was a networker, a fixer, a man who shifted money for wealthy clients and intelligence agencies—Bear Stearns, BCCI, the CIA, Mossad, MI6, the Saudis. He built a web of compromising information. And then the blackmail began.

This was not the work of a lone predator. This was a system. A honeypot operation. A mechanism of control.

And now we see its fruits: endless wars, genocide normalized, the crushing of dissent, the imprisonment of journalists, the silencing of anyone who dares to speak. And a Trump peace plan where 50,000 Palestinian orphans will be placed in the hands of the Epstein class.

“The best way to proceed is to ignore it,” Chomsky wrote. “That’s particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder.”

The Betrayal of the Intellectuals

“When the photos and emails appeared, I was immediately disgusted by Epstein’s paedophilia, and so by Noam’s friendship with him. There is no defence for this, in my view, no context that can explain this outrage.”

These are the words of Vijay Prashad, who co-wrote two books with Noam Chomsky and is a friend of BettBeat Media. He had no idea, he says, about the friendship between the great dissenter and the world’s most notorious sex trafficker.

The files show Chomsky fantasizing about Epstein’s Caribbean island. They show Chomsky advising Epstein on how to handle bad press—eleven years after Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a child for prostitution. “The best way to proceed is to ignore it,” Chomsky wrote. “That’s particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder.”

Hysteria. About the abuse of women and children. From the man who spent sixty years teaching us to question power, to see through propaganda, to refuse the comfortable lies of empire.

This is what empire does to its critics. It absorbs them. It compromises them. It leaves them hollow, their moral authority curdled into something unrecognizable. Chomsky cannot speak now, cannot explain. Perhaps there is no explanation. Perhaps this is simply what proximity to power does—even to those who claim to oppose it.

The lesson is clear: there are no clean hands in Empire. The rot reaches everywhere.

The Death of Moral Authority

Hammurabi, the first king of Babylon, said it three thousand years ago: the first duty of government is to protect the powerless from the powerful.

It has gone exactly the opposite way.

The powerful are running a pedophile ring. They are being blackmailed. Other powerful people are blackmailing them. And together, they prey on the weak. They undress children, film them while they nervously shower, rape them, torture them. And they use content creators like Nick Fuentes to normalize it for the young—to argue that pedophilia is just another preference, just another thing “cool people like Hitler and Epstein” do.

The Only Person Who Went to Jail is a… Woman.

Despite the weight of evidence in these files, only one person sits in jail—Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's accomplice. She deserves to be there. But none of the other perpetrators, none of the men who victimized these children, have even been properly investigated. Bill Gates. Woody Allen—who married his adopted daughter the moment she reached legal age (the question is, when did they “fall in love”?). Richard Branson. Donald Trump. Bill Clinton. Alan Dershowitz. Assorted billionaires, celebrities, princes, politicians. None of them have been called in for so much as a conversation.

We are talking about unsealed court documents. Witness statements. Three and a half million pages of evidence. And the justice system does nothing.

That’s the law for you.

Indeed, the law is for you and me. For ordinary people. One wrong look at a woman and you can be jailed for harassment. Don’t even dare to be a stranger who talks to a child at a park—you’ll have the police called on you within minutes. But a billionaire who rapes children on camera? For decades? With the FBI watching the footage? He gets protection. He gets silence. He gets to “die-ssapear” conveniently in a cell while the cameras malfunction.

The law is not broken. It is working exactly as designed—a cage for the common man, a shield for the powerful.

This is not some conspiracy theory. The information is there. You can look it up in five seconds. They have the snuff movies. The question is not whether the rot exists. The question is whether we have the courage to deal with it.

Jeffrey Epstein: “Did you torture her.” Martin Nowak is a Harvard professor.

The Great Unraveling

In a few hundred years, historians will look at this moment as a watershed in the decline of Western uncivilization.

This is what happens when empires refuse to die with dignity. They do not go quietly. They lash out. They double down. They drag the world into the abyss with them.

America, the country that determines the foreign policy of its vassal states, is run by a pedophile cabal. Its institutions—the Department of Justice, the FBI, the courts—are facades, Potemkin villages behind which the powerful do as they please. Its democracy is a performance, a carefully choreographed dance where the people are allowed to vote but never to decide. Its moral authority, once the envy of the world, has curdled into something grotesque.

And its allies—the craven politicians who bow and scrape to the orange pants-pooping Caligula in the White House, who host the president of a country conducting a genocide, who change their laws to crush dissent and imprison people for tweets—they are complicit. They are the enablers. They are the ones who will be remembered, when the histories are written, as the generation that knew, that saw, that smelled the stench of decay—and chose to look away.

The pus has spilled. The wound is open. The infection is spreading.

The only question now is whether we will clean it—or let it kill us all.

- Karim

