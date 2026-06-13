"Imperial Psychopaths Have a Stranglehold On Our Culture" — A Conversation With Vanessa Beeley (40 mins)

Some conversations don’t survive on open platforms. This is one of them.

I sat down with journalist Vanessa Beeley for 40 mins-long conversation about the architecture of imperial culture — how it operates, who it serves, and why honest conversations about it have become so rare. We went into territory that gets videos demonetized and reach throttled, which is why the full conversation is hosted where it can actually breathe.

The full conversation is available to paid subscribers.

Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist whose work over the last decade has focused on Syria, West Asia, and the structures of Western media power. She is one of the few journalists still doing the kind of on-the-ground reporting that the institutional press has largely abandoned.

If you value long-form, uncensored journalism, the Substack is where this work lives in full. Subscribing is what makes it possible to keep doing it.

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