JPMorgan Chase paid $290 million in 2023 to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging the bank enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking was on the radio only two days ago. Add university to Empire, church, and capital providing access and impunity to imperialism’s logic as pedophilia. From Dershowitz to Bill Gates the USA elite went to the same private Ivy League institutions that shut the Palestinian anti genocide protests with purchased police violence.

Thank you for telling the public what they need to hear no matter how disturbing. The facts outlined here are so disturbing that they up end the way most of the public see's the world, that's why nothing is ever done about this stuff, its easier to just go into denial.

