By Karim Bettache

In a time of escalating resentment against Andrew Tate, a man accused of negatively influencing men, particularly the younger generation and children, it is crucial to pause and contemplate the genuine origin of this sudden animosity. Is Andrew Tate a personification of everything that is flawed, or is he merely a byproduct of our culture? I contend that the latter is the case. Andrew Tate is not an anomaly; instead, he is a perfect adaptation to our troubled culture.

Andrew Tate is egocentric, self-aggrandizing, and unashamedly outspoken. He advocates for the significance of self-reliance and extols stoic masculinity. This is a man who is fiercely competitive and staunchly believes that one must endeavor to be the best, regardless of the consequences. In his world, women are objects of gratification, reflecting the widespread themes of male dominance found in the West's most popular pornographic content. Tate posits that racism would disappear if we simply stopped dis…