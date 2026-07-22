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unwarranted's avatar
unwarranted
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I appreciate the rabbit holes that this professorial lecture facilitates. Lots of valid ways to cope and contribute. If we are doomed, which we all literally are, we may as well be authentic and honest, two modes that are difficult and often punished in the current Western milieu.

To me, the West has bankrupted the individual it purported to celebrate. With hucksterist religion and layers upon thousands of layers of subtle, incessant propaganda, the minds of the masses have been overcooked.

I get a rise out of approved media personalities who never go off script to state the obvious, and leave me wondering if they are as bamboozled as their audiences.

The point of America is it was never a state, but a military at the hands of a few privileged zealots. The masses, ie, the rubble, the unwashed, are there to lend to the fiction that America is a state. The hierarchical structure depicts a corporation, and now the West is a corporation that knows not how to adapt.

If a new America ever emerges, will it actually have a government OF the people? That was never the case, though it was always boasted. I think a Constitution that defends the legal agency of the individual with property, is an instrument that means to normalize privilege and use the law to keep the rabble in line. That was always the plan, and it succeeded brilliantly, for a moment.

So a real America would be a real state, and that would necessarily be a land with many national priorities, like education, healthcare, collectively owned banks and collectively managed police forces and fire stations. It would also give space for democratically run corporations.

The point is this moment has wounded many true believers, and simultaneously delivered a clear picture of how not to live together. Can enough of us learn by looking? The privileged are invested in the status quo and armed to the teeth. I think it is saying something that two, mature civilizations by American standards, are not engaging the bankrupt corporation because the latter must do what it must, and die it must.

Revolutions are for the living, and the West is gasping. Let us find a light and follow it.

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