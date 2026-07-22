

Right off the bat, let me clear one thing up: my view of the world does not make me a triumphalist, and would make me a most discordant singer in the hallelujah chorus. (I’m referring of course to online commentators whose view of the U.S. government’s official enemies is uniformly positive and optimistic, whom Karim called manufacturers of counter-consent.)

My actual view of the world is that we, as a species, are most likely doomed. The state of the world is horrendous now, for reasons that barely need enumerating, and thanks to the ecological crisis that is only being aggravated rather than mended, will most likely only get worse and worse, at least in the short-to-medium term. Now we have some hell breaking loose; we are heading toward all hell breaking loose. This needn’t be the case, but it is.

To show how it needn’t, requires imagination: what Unitedstatesians like me would do if we captured state power tomorrow. And how: with millions of disciplined cadres in our own The Party, who have been spending the past decades reading and discussing important books to inform our worldview, spreading our ideology as widely as possible (including by proselytizing and recruiting while delivering mutual aid), and entering key sectors like the military, media, education, judiciary, etc., thereby developing our power. With the signal given, we would all carry out our orders, starting with our members in the military, then taking control of the media and the other three branches of government. With state power, we would end the Gaza genocide, war for greater Israel, war on Iran, and Ukraine war immediately, and start applying U.S. power to end all other wars with less direct U.S. involvement. We would initiate global disarmament negotiations, reducing our own military spending by a small amount as a goodwill gesture, and then make each subsequent round of international armament reductions collective, mandatory, and verified. We would initiate parallel negotiations on redesigning the global economic system for indefinite sustainability, to avert ecological catastrophe, and build a civilized civilization.

Sadly, we do not have a The Party, and the U.S. Left is just a smattering of mostly disconnected individuals with only incipient organization. We are like our Chinese counterparts a century and a quarter ago: no Communist Party, and facing a half century of hell. (Likely more for us.) Hence we, as a species, not just within the U.S., are most probably doomed.

Triumphalism and its discontents

So, you might think that I would have no words of praise for people on the internet who might be called triumphalists, or trumpeters of a multipolar world order just about to replace the U.S. empire, members of a hallelujah chorus with nary an unkind word to say about states the Empire considers enemies, even if they are guilty of real crimes (apart from those fabricated or exaggerated for propaganda purposes).

And I don’t have many words of praise, just these: the trumpeters are far less bad than nearly everyone else sharing their political opinions on the internet in English.

As for words of criticism: while I’m sure I could come up with some if pressed, what would be the point?

Let’s review the upsides and downsides of the triumphalist trumpeters. Karim covered the downsides capably: essentially, that it is immoral for one committed to “self-determination, human dignity, the rights of workers, opposition to state violence, and the moral equality of persons” not to criticize official-enemy governments when they violate these principles – especially when that silence seems to have been influenced by audience capture, flattery, or money. It is infidelity to one’s values.

I have no reason to suspect Karim is wrong in this first-level moral analysis. But first-level morality is outside of my area of expertise. This morality I must leave to everyone else, as a private matter between themselves and their god, gods, priests, imams, pastors, yogis, monks, or other religious leaders/trusted confidants, as applicable. As a personal matter, I agree, and I happily share my views, privately.

Searching for downsides on the second, political level

Is there a second-level moral – that is, political – downside? Assuming that the trumpeters have a wide reach on some platforms, they may be giving an inaccurately rosy picture of official-enemy states. That could be imagined as an individual moral harm, insofar as truth is good, as is having an accurate view of the world. But this is still first-level morality. How would Anglosphere leftists having an inaccurately rosy view of official-enemy states affect real-world political developments negatively? My imagination fails.

But Karim’s does not. He writes that “years of idealized reporting produce disillusionment on a scale proportional to the idealization when the states in question turn out to be something other than what was advertised.”

That could very well be – and I fear it is. I can only advise those feeling disillusioned that their only mistake was in turning to internet media, particularly the medium of video, to learn about politics. The only reliable way one can develop an accurate understanding of the complex system that is international politics is by reading books. Sustained attention, over hours, to relevant evidence and reasoning is essential and nearly irreplaceable. One might get very lucky, and happen upon the perfect conversational partners or find just the right videos online to develop an accurate understanding without reading, but even that enormously lucky route is risky; and may result in a superficial understanding that is vulnerable to specious counterarguments. (As, I suspect, happened to AOC.)

Fanon would likely agree that there is no political downside to triumphalist trumpeting, at least for foreigners; as I understand his implicit argument about criticizing post-colonial governments, beyond the immorality of infidelity to one’s values, if citizens of formerly colonized countries withhold criticism of their new governments when said governments frustrate the class-focused goals of their national liberation struggle, this has the political effect of impeding true national liberation. I doubt Fanon would be much concerned if, for instance, French citizens withheld criticism of Algeria’s post-independence governments, whether to distance themselves from the French Right, or because they saw no practical utility in criticizing the Algerian state from France. Such critique is better left to people in Algeria, at least until they request help from people in France. A French person adding to the chorus of condemnation in France – but non-racist and from a morally superior perspective – probably wouldn’t help much. At most, there would be little upside and a potential downside, if the useless bourgeoisie in Algeria had French leftists to use as a tool to de-legitimize domestic leftists.

Fanon’s explicit argument concerns the uselessness of national bourgeoisies in post-colonial African countries, who fail to play their essential role, and are not even a “genuine bourgeoisie but rather an acquisitive, voracious, and ambitious petty caste, dominated by a small-time racketeer mentality, content with the dividends paid out by the former colonial power. This short-sighted bourgeoisie lacks vision and inventiveness.” (Fanon’s description of what their role should be better matches that of China’s national bourgeoisie, represented by one of the four small stars on the Chinese flag: “The bourgeois phase in the underdeveloped countries is only justified if the national bourgeoisie is sufficiently powerful, economically and technically, to build a bourgeois society, to create the conditions for developing a sizeable proletariat, to mechanize agriculture, and finally pave the way for a genuine national culture.”)

Same with Rosa Luxemburg: her point was that revolutionary movements and parties must strengthen themselves via self-criticism, versus stifling internal debate for the sake of unity. The helpful role of self-criticism was echoed later by Mao, and later still by Xi. But self-criticism differs from other-criticism, particularly when the vast majority of those national-others critiques not to strengthen the target of criticism, but to destroy it. In the information ecosystem of our world, it is this sort of criticism which utterly dominates. Why add to this chorus? There is hardly a shortage of negative views made widely available by the owners of Anglophone media, old and new.

And if, in the process of refusing to add to this imperial chorus, some “manufacture counter-consent” for official-enemy states among Anglosphere leftists, so what? Might another downside be less leverage in ending official-enemy states’ bad policies, or urging them to adopt good policies? This depends on whether one thinks, for instance, that the Chinese government might change its policy in response to criticism from a few leftist individuals in the Anglosphere who haven’t built any significant organization. I think not, but it is funny to imagine someone in the People’s Congress urging a policy change because a few foreign leftists with zero power in their own countries want them to. Or Iranian military leaders ending an argument on strategy with an essay by an Anglosphere leftist.

Self-criticism here would mean pointing out that Western leftists have been the world’s most consequential losers, successful in pushing their governments into a brief flirtation with civilization (social safety nets, workers’ rights, healthcare – in some countries, for a period of time), but utter failures in their most important task: organizing a revolution to fundamentally change the global political-economic system (by changing the key nodes at the center of the world system). And the purpose of such criticism would not to be to elevate the speaker and abase the target, but to whip everyone into focusing on recruitment, discipline, and organization.

And yes, it would also mean chastising ostensible leftists who bloviate in online videos without bothering to educate themselves first by doing the requisite, considerable amount of reading. Nonetheless, they pontificate. Are you someone who doesn’t like reading, or doesn’t have the time, but needs to make a living online? Then make videos about something other than politics, like cooking or sports. I’ll let Mao finish the chastisement:

Unless you have investigated a problem, you will be deprived of the right to speak on it. Isn’t that too harsh? Not in the least. When you have not probed into a problem, into the present facts and its past history, and know nothing of its essentials, whatever you say about it will undoubtedly be nonsense. Talking nonsense solves no problems, as everyone knows, so why is it unjust to deprive you of the right to speak? … There are not a few comrades … who like to make political pronouncements the moment they arrive at a place and who strut about, criticizing this and condemning that when they have only seen the surface of things or minor details. Such purely subjective nonsensical talk is indeed detestable. These people are bound to make a mess of things, lose the confidence of the masses and prove incapable of solving any problem at all.

Indeed.

The trumpeters are not a major problem, maybe a minor plus

So the verdict on the downside of triumphalist trumpeting is that there may be an individual moral violation involved, and no considerable political harm. Even if they disillusion those who learn about politics from them, to be capable of being disillusioned in this manner requires having no solid base of knowledge to start with; these were people bound to be swayed this way and that from the kaleidoscope of information on the internet. Particularly when subject to the peripheral route to persuasion, that is, what video can do to us that reading cannot.

How about the upside? I can’t imagine there is very much, at least because the trumpeters are so few, or so quiet, that I at least haven’t heard much from them.

But politically, the effect of people on the internet disseminating an inaccurately positive view of official-enemy states may be a net positive. That is, some people who would otherwise only imbibe the standard propaganda against official-enemy states might encounter a rare rosy view, and develop a somewhat less negative opinion. Which would come in handy the next time people with actual power, the Right, try to gin up a propaganda campaign justifying mass murder against the official enemy du jour.

The net political position: no concrete downside, minor upside. So ends my praise for the triumphalist trumpeters.

Or, perhaps there is the downside Karim noted, that of potential disillusionment – but disillusionment is the least of concerns with people informing themselves via the internet, particularly the medium of video. For far, far more people, the concern is being misinformed or remaining ignorant, and being manipulated by the owners of internet media companies into adopting a rightwing ideology.

Nonetheless, his section on inverted filters is spot on, a clever updating of the political economy of legacy media to describe a niche within internet media. And those in that niche would do well to consider these structural pressures, and whether they are exerting undue influence on their thinking. More importantly, everyone else should learn to apply a political-economy-of-media lens on their own media diets, to spot deficiencies and excesses.

And of course, we should always consult our WWCIAD bracelets, and ask whether the CIA would want us to focus on criticizing the trumpeters. Since the answer to any question about keeping the Left infighting and disorganized is yes, all the more reason to leave the trumpeters be.

Political imperatives and a concrete example

Having recently visited family, I was reminded of something important. That is, those few of us comprising the U.S. Left should not try to be more Catholic than the Pope, so to speak. And, that we don’t have the time or luxury of bickering with each other. (That is, not 白左/baizuo, but actual leftists: people who oppose imperialism and capitalism.)

I’ll briefly cover one current example, which will likely soon disappear and be replaced with another: is China bad, due to its Iran policy?

To avoid being more Catholic than the Pope, we should start with the Iranian government’s view. In this case, the Iranian government evidently/publicly has nothing but appreciation for the Chinese government, from the Qur’anic verse chosen for China at Khamenei’s funeral, to recent diplomatic statements. (And statements going far further back.)

Why might the Iranian government be more sanguine on China than Anglosphere leftists who want the Chinese government to enter the war more directly? Among other reasons – none of which would be trumpeted to the world, out of self-preservation – because China is the only market for Iran’s primary export.

Without which, it’s hard to imagine U.S. primary and secondary sanctions not​ destroying the country.

And how is China alone able to buck the Empire? By building its national power, that is, playing the (despicable) game imposed by the hegemon and playing it well. I don’t like that game, and you probably don’t either, but China playing it well is why the U.S. government isn’t running Iran right now.

But should the Chinese government have, in addition to not withdrawing oil from its strategic petroleum reserve (but actually adding to it during the war), prohibited its companies from withdrawing oil from their commercial reserves, to help drive up the price of oil, at the cost of bankrupting some of them?

First, those with disposable income who haven’t bought oil futures during the war can hardly criticize the Chinese government for not bidding up oil prices. But for those of us who have, I still wouldn’t – the oil price mechanism is a highly indirect way to help Iran, by putting political pressure on Trump to end the aggression, and of course it harms the global poor. Futures-market manipulation is likely a far bigger factor in keeping benchmark prices low. Plus, the Chinese government’s permitting private firms to tap their commercial reserves allowed it to use refined-product exports as a political tool in their region – that is, playing the Empire-imposed game well, to build power. (Which has spillover benefits, like keeping Iran from collapse, etc.)

Second, the Chinese government doesn’t buy Iranian oil, it gives protection from U.S. sanctions to small “teapot” refiners in China so they can buy it. Recently, Gulf producers undercut Iran’s state vendor by several dollars per barrel. Hence the recent drop in purchases in the Chinese market. It was not the Chinese government stabbing the Iranian government in the back (with the latter somehow not noticing).

So, if we are not to be more Catholic than the Pope, we’d take a similar perspective to that of the Iranian government.

Separately, and far more importantly: we need to focus on increasing our power, which does not come from discourse (speaking truth to the internet algorithms) but from building disciplined organizations with a maximum of members. That means embracing those who we think are wrong on matters that are far from unimportant, so long as they are right on the matters that are clearly most important.

So to any anti-imperialists who feel attacked on this issue, please don’t. We can disagree on all sorts of trivial things, because we agree on what is inestimably more important. A triumphalist trumpeter might not agree 100% with Karim or me, but the .001% we disagree on is irrelevant compared to the 99.999% we agree on.

We have a world to win. We do not have the luxury of infighting.

- Peter