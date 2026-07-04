Independent Media's Triumphalism on China, Russia, and Iran

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Dimitri Lascaris returns for a difficult conversation about the state of the independent media space we are both part of — and specifically about a growing triumphalism, across large portions of that space, in the coverage of the states we sympathize with structurally: China, Russia, and Iran.

This is not a video about geopolitical alignment. Neither Dimitri nor this channel is walking back the critique of Western foreign policy, of NATO expansion, of the sanctions regime, of the manufacturing of consent for war. That critique remains correct and remains necessary.

This is a video about media practice. The standards we apply to mainstream media — critical scrutiny of official narratives, refusal to platform state framings uncritically, willingness to name uncomfortable truths about the side we are supposedly aligned with — must apply to the media we produce and consume, or the entire project of independent media collapses into being the mirror-image of what it set out to challenge.

#MediaCriticism #IndependentMedia #Multipolarity

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