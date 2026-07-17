Iran, China, Fascism, and Boycotting FIFA | Ajamu Baraka & Dimitri Lascaris (97 mins)

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We open with the strangest under-reported story of the Iran war: China quietly reduced its oil imports from Iran during the very moment Iran was under attack, and kept the global oil price low in ways that objectively benefited the Western war machine. What does that tell us about the “multipolar world” so many on our side have been celebrating? Ajamu’s answer is uncompromising — judge material consequences, not stated intentions. The BRICS bloc contains its own oligarchies, its own billionaires, and its own class interests, and pretending otherwise is how anti-imperialism curdles into a mirror-image nationalism.

From there we go deeper. Dimitri reports from the ground in Iran on where the pro-Western liberal camp actually went during the bombing, and why the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and its ostensible allies was always going to collapse. We debate whether Iran …