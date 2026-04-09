Iran DECOLONIZES your brain by SHATTERING decades of Western racial myths | With Vanessa Beeley and Fiorella Isabel

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript49116Iran DECOLONIZES your brain by SHATTERING decades of Western racial myths | With Vanessa Beeley and Fiorella IsabelDeconstructing Decades of Hollywood Racism.BettBeat Media, vanessa beeley, and Fiorella IsabelApr 09, 202649116ShareTranscriptWhy Iran decolonizes your brain.This is free content but hard effort. The least you can do is restack our work. Please help BettBeat out.Upgrade Your SubscriptionShareBuy me a CoffeeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksInterviews & PodcastsHere you can find our interviews and video discussions.Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBettBeat MediaFiorella IsabelWrites Fiorella Isabel Subscribevanessa beeleyWrites Vanessa Beeley SubscribeRecent EpisodesRussia and Iran: Do Russians Think Putin is a Softy? | W/ Fiorella Isabel & Vanessa Beeley22 hrs ago • BettBeat Media, Fiorella Isabel, and vanessa beeleyDid the U.S. Turn Iran into a Giant? Vanessa Beeley, Dimitri Lascaris & BettBeat MediaApr 5 • BettBeat Media, Dimitri Lascaris, and vanessa beeleyUS Empire in Africa: Many Africans Are Deep Inside the Matrix | David Hundeyin Apr 5 • BettBeat Media and David HundeyinIran war: A Grand Imperial Strategy? | Vanessa Beeley, The Last American Vagabond & Myriam CharabatyApr 3 • BettBeat Media, vanessa beeley, The Last American Vagabond, and Myriam CharabatyJeffrey Sachs Explains REAL Reason Behind the Iran War — a Dialogue with Karim & PeterApr 2 • BettBeat MediaThe War on Iran is Meant to Destroy China | Prof. Michael HudsonMar 28 • BettBeat MediaWhy All Muslims Should Stand with Iran (And Why Everyone Else Should Care) | MAHMOOD ODMar 26 • BettBeat Media