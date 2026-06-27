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Iran is Still Inflicting Pain | Mahmood OD

Mahmood OD urges us to avoid underestimating the strategic thinking of Iran.
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BettBeat Media
Jun 27, 2026

Mahmood OD is a Palestinian native of Haifa and author of "2048: A Manifesto for the One State Solution in Israel Palestine".

On his YouTube channel, he provides daily briefings on the situation across the region, using his knowledge of Hebrew and Arabic media to provide in-depth analysis of current events.

We talk about his evaluation of the current state of the Iran war and the resultant MoU.

#iran #persian #middleeast

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