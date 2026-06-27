Iran is Still Inflicting Pain | Mahmood OD

Mahmood OD is a Palestinian native of Haifa and author of "2048: A Manifesto for the One State Solution in Israel Palestine".

On his YouTube channel, he provides daily briefings on the situation across the region, using his knowledge of Hebrew and Arabic media to provide in-depth analysis of current events.

We talk about his evaluation of the current state of the Iran war and the resultant MoU.

#iran #persian #middleeast

Subscribe for more conversations on Empire, resistance, and the world that is being born from the ruins of the one that is ending.

Upgrade Your Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee