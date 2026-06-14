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"Iran Shatters the Empire of Propaganda" — Nima Alkhorshid | Dialogue Works

Nima Alkorshid of Dialogue Works opens up about his Iranian heritage and how he is certain Iran will never go back to the old status quo.
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BettBeat Media and Dialogue Works
Jun 14, 2026

In this episode, Nima Alkorshid shares his personal journey and makes the case that the recent Iran war marked a turning point — arguing that it exposed the limits of Western power and that Iran will not return to the old status quo.

We talk about his life story, the shifts across the Muslim world since October 7, and his analysis of where the balance of global power is heading. These are Alkorshid’s views and analysis; share your own in the comments.

#Iran #MiddleEast #Geopolitics

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