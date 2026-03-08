Iran vs the Axis of Epstein: The Endpoint of Capitalism | W/ Jay Shapiro

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:004328Iran vs the Axis of Epstein: The Endpoint of Capitalism | W/ Jay ShapiroWe talk to Jay Shapiro about Iran's fight against the Epstein empire, human rights in the West, and our moral collapse as a people.BettBeat MediaMar 08, 20264328ShareWe talk to Jay Shapiro about Iran’s fight against the Epstein empire, human rights in the West, and our moral collapse as a people.* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this video would be greatly appreciated.Upgrade Your SubscriptionShareBuy me a CoffeeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksInterviews & PodcastsHere you can find our interviews and video discussions.Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBettBeat MediaRecent EpisodesIran: Empire’s Fatal Mistake | W/ Kit Klarenberg & Ali AlizadehMar 6 • BettBeat Media, Kit Klarenberg, and ali alizadehThe Epstein Class vs. Iran: "They’ll Blow Up the World" | Dr. Gerard Horne & Dr. Ajamu BarakaFeb 28 • BettBeat MediaProf. Jiang (Predictive History) & Dimitri Lascaris (Reason 2 Resist) -- IS THE WEST EXCEPTIONAL? OR EXCEPTIONALLY EVIL?Feb 14 • BettBeat Media, Dimitri Lascaris, and Predictive HistoryIs Iran Ready? And Is Iran Alone? | W./ Ehsan SafarnejadFeb 8 • BettBeat MediaThe American Empire is Turning Inward, How to Survive? | W./ Jen Perelman & Peter Hager (Revolutionary Change)Jan 31 • BettBeat Media and Revolutionary Change PACWelcome to the Great Reset: Techno Tyranny Where You Will Own Nothing | W./ Vanessa Beeley & Ryan Christian (The Last American Vagabond)Jan 25 • BettBeat Media, The Last American Vagabond, and vanessa beeleyBalls of Steel: Activism IN Palestine, not just FOR Palestine | International Solidarity MovementJan 24 • BettBeat Media