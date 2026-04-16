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IRAN vs. the LEGION OF INBREDS | W./ Mouin Rabbani

We talk to Palestinian Dutch analyst and comrade of the show Mouin Rabbani, about Iran's exposure of the Western legion of inbred settlers.
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BettBeat Media and Mouin Rabbani
Apr 16, 2026

In Conversation with Mouin Rabbani

We speak with Mouin Rabbani about the US blockade on Iran, the rise of Europe’s far-right resistance to American military bases, and Iran’s revelations of the moral decay within the US-Israeli settler empire.

Our discussion also explores how the specter of war with Iran serves as a compelling critique of capitalism: While many dismiss Trump’s actions as irrational and unpredictable, his policies consistently align with short-term profit motives.

The question remains: What can be done?

Mouin's book: https://orbooks.com/news/-iran-defiant-as-trump-threatens-a-civilization-will-die-tonight-in-conversation-with-mouin-rabbani/

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