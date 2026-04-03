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Iran war: A Grand Imperial Strategy? | Vanessa Beeley, The Last American Vagabond & Myriam Charabaty

This amazing Panel of Independent Thinkers Deconstructs the Bullshit in the Anti-Imperialist Sphere.
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BettBeat Media, vanessa beeley, The Last American Vagabond, and Myriam Charabaty
Apr 03, 2026

Are the Western puppet masters orchestrating a grand plan for West Asia and the world? Are Iran and the resistance in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Palestine just pawns on a grand chessboard? Or is this form of thinking Western white supremacy that strips the regional players of any agency to change the course of history?

Ryan Christian, Myriam Charabaty, and Vanessa Beeley speak with me about why they think there is a lot of bullshit going around in the Western anti-imperialist scene.

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