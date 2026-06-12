Iranian Analysts: "The West Misreads This War" | W./ Ali Alizadeh & Ehsan Safarnejad & Vanessa Beeley

*”Destroying Israel is ridiculous” — not the words of a Western pundit, but of one of Iran’s own most respected geopolitical analysts.

In this dialogue, Iranian analysts Ehsan Safarnejad and Ali Alizadeh of Jedaal TV — joined by independent journalist Vanessa Beeley — push back hard against the loose talk dominating both Western pro-Iran commentary and Western war coverage. Their argument: Iran is in an asymmetric, long-term war of attrition, and the only viable strategy is patience — patience that the internal political dynamics of the country may not allow.

Ali Alizadeh argues that Iran is losing momentum — not on the battlefield, but inside its own political establishment, where factions that still believe negotiation with the US and Israel is possible are slowly regaining ground. Both Iranian analysts agree: those negotiations are not real. They are a trap.

Ehsan Safarnejad lays out the strategic horizon: the goal is not spectacle, not rhetoric, not slogans about destroying anyone. The goal is for global oil markets to reach the point where the price can no longer be manipulated by Trump or by Washington. Right now, he argues, the hurt is not enough. The squeeze has to be patient, structural, and irreversible.

Vanessa Beeley brings the on-the-ground journalist’s view of how this war is being narrated — and mis-narrated — in the West.

A conversation about strategy, not slogans. About what Iran is actually doing, as told by the Iranians thinking hardest about it.

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