In this landmark two-hour discussion—one of the most revelatory in BettBeat Media’s history—renowned investigative journalists Matt Kennard and Kit Klarenberg expose the unchecked criminality of the US empire and its Israeli proxy.

Kennard delivers a stark warning: If Iran falls, the consequences will be hell for us all.

Klarenberg, with unflinching clarity, reveals a chilling truth: Western armies are not faceless machines, but human beings driven by absolute evil.

Both journalists stand united in their conviction: Iran’s struggle is not theirs alone—it is a battle against this evil, fought on behalf of us all.

For BettBeat Media, this conversation has already become legendary: a rare and profound honor to host two of the world’s most fearless investigative minds on our platform.

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