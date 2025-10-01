Is BRICS the Alternative to Capitalist Imperialism? /w. Prof. Walden Bello

In this conversation, Walden Bello discusses his extensive experience in anti-imperialist movements and critiques of neoliberal globalization. He reflects on the changing political landscape, particularly the rise of nationalism and anti-globalization sentiments in the West. Bello emphasizes the opportunities for economic restructuring in the Global South and the need for robust internal markets. He also addresses the shifting perceptions of the West in the Global South and the importance of class solidarity in progressive movements.

