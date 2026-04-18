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Is Iran Decolonizing the World? A Dialogue on Colonial Mentality | W/ David Hundeyin & Indi.ca

Indi.ca and David Hundeyin talk to us about the horrors of internalized colonialism and racism. How Western media and culture make you racist. Iran seems to change this.
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BettBeat Media, David Hundeyin, and Resistance is Fertile Podcast
Apr 18, 2026

Is Your Mind Still Colonized?

Do you unconsciously rank people—even those who look and sound like you—on a scale of worth? Did you grow up believing the West and whiteness were the pinnacle of civilization, the sole arbiters of democracy and progress?

Colonial mentality is not just a relic of the past; it is a living, breathing evil—one of the most insidious legacies ever imposed on humanity.

In this conversation, David Hundeyin and Indi.ca help us expose the roots of this condition and challenge us to confront the biases we’ve inherited.

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