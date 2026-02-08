Is Iran Ready? And Is Iran Alone? | W./ Ehsan Safarnejad

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0056121Is Iran Ready? And Is Iran Alone? | W./ Ehsan SafarnejadWe discuss Iran's preparation for the inevitable confrontation with the Epstein Class EmpireBettBeat MediaFeb 08, 202656121ShareIs Iran Ready? For the depraved Epstein class aiming to destroy them too?And what about Russia and China? Where are they?We talk to Ehsan Safarnejad about Iran’s inevitable confrontation with Empire.Upgrade to Paid SubscriptionBuy me a CoffeeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksInterviews & PodcastsHere you can find our interviews and video discussions.Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBettBeat MediaRecent EpisodesThe American Empire is Turning Inward, How to Survive? | W./ Jen Perelman & Peter Hager (Revolutionary Change)Jan 31 • BettBeat Media and Revolutionary Change PACWelcome to the Great Reset: Techno Tyranny Where You Will Own Nothing | W./ Vanessa Beeley & Ryan Christian (The Last American Vagabond)Jan 25 • BettBeat Media, The Last American Vagabond, and vanessa beeleyBalls of Steel: Activism IN Palestine, not just FOR Palestine | International Solidarity MovementJan 24 • BettBeat Media“Biker Gang Members are Abusing Palestinians for 2K Dollar Checks a Day” | W/ Anthony AguilarJan 18 • BettBeat MediaNation-States Are a Lie. Here's Who Really Rules | W./ Vanessa Beeley & Fiorella IsabelJan 16 • BettBeat MediaFALSE FLAGS and ROBOCOPS | W/ Rami Yahyah & Dimitri LascarisDec 21, 2025 • BettBeat MediaIt is a Mistake to Equate Judaism with Israel | W/ Dimitri LascarisDec 20, 2025 • BettBeat Media