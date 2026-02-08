BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat's Newsletter

Is Iran Ready? And Is Iran Alone? | W./ Ehsan Safarnejad

We discuss Iran's preparation for the inevitable confrontation with the Epstein Class Empire
BettBeat Media
Feb 08, 2026

Is Iran Ready? For the depraved Epstein class aiming to destroy them too?

And what about Russia and China? Where are they?

We talk to Ehsan Safarnejad about Iran’s inevitable confrontation with Empire.

