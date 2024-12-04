Reflecting on the state of the world today, I can’t help but notice a troubling pattern. The U.S. empire continues to excel at creating divisions and sowing chaos across the globe—pitting Shias against Sunnis, Christians against Muslims, Taiwanese against Mainland Chinese, Syrians against Turks, Arabs against Persians, and North Koreans against South Koreans. These divisions leave the world fractured and unable to unify, all while the West—particularly its ruling classes—remains remarkably cohesive.

Despite their differences, Western powers seem to speak with one voice, even when it comes to supporting actions as extreme as genocide. Their unity is striking, especially when compared to the fragmentation seen elsewhere in the world. At the moment, this dynamic makes it feel like the empire is on a winning streak: Syria is collapsing, the Palestinians are being eradicated, Lebanon is licking its wounds, and Russia is bogged down in Ukraine—a reality that feels both unsettling and deeply …