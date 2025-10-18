Israel Exposes the Extreme Criminality of US Empire | w/ Dr. Aaron Good

In this conversation, we explore the concept of the deep state and its connection to oligarchic control, discussing how these forces shape imperialism and influence cultural politics.

The dialogue critically examines the role of media, the nature of power in society, and the challenges within the field of political science, ultimately questioning the illusion of democracy in a system dominated by oligarchs.

This conversation delves into the historical context of political science, the influence of oligarchs, and the marginalization of critical voices in social science. It discusses the limitations of methodologies in political science and economics, the crisis of masculinity in contemporary society, and the justification of empire in international relations.

Aaron critiques the role of education as a propaganda tool, the interplay of power and criminality in politics, and the decline of American hegemony. We explore the deep state, ongoing genocide in Palestine, and the influence of Zionism on American foreign policy, ultimately calling for a new political paradigm to address the systemic issues facing society.

