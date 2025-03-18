The skies over Gaza have darkened once again with the smoke of destruction. What we are witnessing is not warfare but the methodical erasure of human existence – a calculated annihilation that defies description yet demands our witness. Israel has unleashed what can only be called an apocalyptic nightmare upon Gaza, fulfilling the chilling promise made by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich weeks earlier. This is genocide unfolding before our eyes, again —Israel's torture, rape and death machine will not and cannot stop.

I repeat: Israel will not stop. Why would it? The world has given it carte blanche for atrocity. It bombs Syria with impunity, seizes Syrian territory without consequence, strikes Lebanon and Yemen without fear. It commits sexual violence against Palestinian men, women, and children—documented on video for all to see. It films its own torture sessions like trophies. It reduces hospitals to rubble, universities to ash, transforms doctors into casualties and journalists i…