Recep Tayyip Erdogan

By Yuliana Dlugaj

Erdogan’s foreign policy began as a bold, rebellious, neo-Ottoman vision—an ambitious attempt to restore Turkey’s influence over former Ottoman territories. However, this vision was eventually co-opted to serve Western interests in the region. What proved intolerable to the West, however, was Erdogan’s growing hostility toward Israel, exemplified by incidents like the Mavi Marmara crisis.

The turning point came in 2016. On a fateful night, Erdogan found himself on the brink of elimination during a coup attempt. Forced to plead with his people over FaceTime—appearing like a character pulled from a bad parody—he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by commandos at his resort in Marmaris. That night, the old Erdogan died.

The message from the West was clear: opposition to Israel’s agenda was unacceptable. Erdogan capitulated almost immediately. Since then, his resistance has been reduced to little more than hollow rhetoric. His behavior over the …