*Picture: extremely young, unwitting Kamikaze pilots who killed themselves for the benefit of their capitalist overlords

By Karim Bettache

Restricting state power while releasing private power of any constraint was the most short-sighted thing the West has done. It was a gambit that has backfired with catastrophic consequences. The Western world, in its quest for unfettered capitalism, has unleashed a force that it can no longer control—a force that threatens to consume the very societies it was meant to serve. This is the tragic tale of a civilization that has sown the seeds of its own destruction, blinded by a misguided belief in the inherent benevolence of market forces. The bill for this folly is now due, and the cost may be our collective undoing.

The European economy, with Germany at its industrial heart, now stands ravaged by the relentless assault of global financialized capital. The oligarchs, the true puppeteers of this economic devastation, have orchestrated a campaign of econ…