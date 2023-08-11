By Karim Bettache

A surge of self-determination is engulfing West Africa, a groundswell against the remnants of neo-colonial rule. A recent instance of this defiance was the overthrow of Niger's pro-Western leader by a military junta in July 2023. The new regime not only expelled French troops but also claimed national control over Niger's abundant natural resources.

This change in leadership is part of a wider series of military takeovers in the region, including nationalist uprisings in Burkina Faso and Mali, both former French colonies. France's historical influence still pervades their economies and political structures.

The CFA franc, a monetary relic of French colonial rule, is imposed on these nations, allowing France to control their fiscal policies. French corporations monopolize the extraction of gold, uranium, and other minerals, while the populace languishes in destitution.

Thus, the military officers who seized power acted on deep-seated anti-colonial sentiments. Surveys reve…