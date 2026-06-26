Lee Camp: Silenced, Smeared, Still Fighting

We fully understand that not everyone can be a paid subscriber, but you can support us by restacking our work.

Comedian and journalist Lee Camp on the establishment’s war against anti-war voices — and why the fight to keep dissenting media alive matters more now than at any point in his career.

Lee Camp spent years hosting Redacted Tonight, one of the few mainstream-distributed comedy shows willing to take direct aim at US empire, the war machine, and the corporate power structures that profit from both. Then the show was cancelled, and Camp joined the growing list of anti-war voices pushed off major platforms for refusing to stay within acceptable opinion.

In this conversation, Camp talks about the mechanics of media suppression in the age of algorithmic moderation — how dissenting voices are not so much banned as buried, how the line of acceptable speech keeps narrowing, and why the issues being filtered most aggressively (war, foreign policy, the influence of powerful lobbies on Western governments) are exactly the issues the public most needs to be able to debate openly.

He also makes the case for why the fight must continue — why independent media, anti-war organizing, and the comedians and journalists still willing to take real risks are now more essential than ever. The window for honest debate is narrowing, but it has not closed, and what happens next depends on whether those who can still speak are willing to keep doing so.

A conversation about media, power, war, and the cost — and the necessity — of refusing to be silenced.

ABOUT LEE CAMP:

Lee Camp is an American comedian, writer, and host. He was the creator and host of Redacted Tonight, a weekly comedy news show focused on US empire, corporate power, and political corruption. He is the author of Bullet Points and Punch Lines and a longtime voice in independent political media.

#LeeCamp #AntiWar #MediaCensorship #IndependentMedia #Resistance

Upgrade Subscription (Via Web Only)

We fully understand that not everyone can be a paid subscriber, but you can support us by restacking our work.

Buy me a Coffee