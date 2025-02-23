Adolf Hitler (left) and Elon Musk.

The ghosts of the 1930s are no longer mere shadows in history books. They walk among us, wearing suits instead of brown shirts, speaking of "immigration control" rather than racial purity, but their message remains fundamentally unchanged. In Germany, where the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) now commands support from one in five voters, we see one of the most chilling examples of fascism's resurgence in the heart of Europe.

The AfD's rise mirrors a broader pattern across the Western world - a pattern that liberal democracy seems powerless to stop, or worse, actively enables. Just as the Weimar Republic's center-left SPD compromised with conservative forces in a misguided attempt to maintain stability, today's liberal parties across Europe and America are legitimizing far-right discourse under the guise of "pragmatic politics."

Liberals Prefer Nazism over Anti-Capitalism

What remains unspoken in polite society, yet becomes glaringly obvious through his…