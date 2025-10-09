It sure would be nice to have a magical negro around these days.



For those unfamiliar, the “magical negro” is a trope in Unitedstatesian pop culture: a “black” character, never the protagonist, without much of a backstory, inner life, or aims of their own beyond helping the “white” main character. The magical negro is different, mysterious, and wise, and often possess supernatural power – all of which s/he uses to help the main character resolve the central conflict of the book or film, without any insight into their own needs, desires, or goals.



Sound familiar?



Not yet?



The god that failed (is us)

Let’s review our (Westerners’) current predicament. Starting small, our ruling class* has built a surveillance state making 1984 seem a libertarian utopia by comparison. (Hah, a telescreen in every living room for Big Brother to watch you? Orwell, you unimaginative simpleton. I’ll see your one-telescreen-per-household, and raise you one in every pocket, plus instant government access to everything you have written on, and anything you say near, one of these omnipresent devices; hell, I’ll even throw in countless little Big Brothers, anyone with the money to pay for the latest spyware!)



Moving up from there, our ruling class is currently committing genocide. And there’s worse than even the crime of crimes: our ruling class is conspiring to commit omnicide, whether by refusing to carry out the existentially necessary transformation of the global economy toward decarbonization – the slow omnicide – or refusing to eliminate nuclear weapons, instead spending billions on “modernizing” them - the fast omnicide. (Well, “fast” for the lucky ones vaporized instantly… horribly slow for the unlucky survivors.)



So we find ourselves in a predicament. We’d like to stop them, but nothing works. Recently we tried winning the Democratic Party presidential primaries twice, only to discover that the D wing of our ruling class doesn’t play fair. (Can you believe it?) Although we got so close both times that the more excitable members of our ruling class went into conniptions, in the end they won, we lost, twice, and now we know that it’s impossible to win in electoral politics. Some tried forming mutual aid groups instead, and we’re still waiting to see if that will bear any fruit. But any organized movement to spread our ideas, gain more members, and use our numbers to take state power away from the ruling class?



Not really. That’s a drag, having to follow orders, especially when those orders might be to take a job at a local factory or office to unionize it. Doesn’t get much unsexier than that. Plus, what if the current leadership of such an organization doesn’t agree with me on everything? After all, my intellectual formation wasn’t in political economy or history (boring!), it was in critical theory, from which I learned that “power” is always bad, so we should not be trying to capture it, but to “speak truth” to it instead. And that we should not reflect too much on the results of that “speaking truth to power” strategy.



So we begin to look around for a magical negro to fix our problems for us. Someone like John, the prisoner in The Green Mile, to heal us with his magic. Or better yet, Dick, the hotel cook in The Shining, to sacrifice himself to save us from a possessed family member. Or China, the country in our world, to use its economic power.



Notice I didn’t write BRICS. That is because without China, and at least for now, BRIS has as much utility as detached foreskin.

BRIS and the C

The acronym “BRICS” was birthed by an i-banker decades ago to describe key “emerging” markets for investment. South Africa was added later for the same reason “S” is a useful piece in Scrabble, and perhaps to give the ersatz grouping one representative in Africa. From the beginning, BRICS was just a list of countries where foreign investors could make money off of locals’ hard work.



Yet offspring take on a life of their own. The acronym stuck, the meme spread, and the governments of BRICS recently began tentative steps toward making it into something other than a short list of markets Global North investors should diversify into. But it isn’t a completed edifice, it’s still just a bunch of building blocks so far. BRICS is an apt acronym. The hope is that its constituent governments will build something significant out of it.



Let’s look at BRICS’ constituent governments, starting with BRIS:



Brazil, like the rest of the Americas other than Cuba, is ruled by the inheritors of colonial-era thefts. The Workers’ Party has managed to win the presidency three times of late, but without control of Congress (or the media), they were limited to some good foreign policies and reducing the brutal poverty capitalism creates by a non-insignificant amount. But the legislature is full of servants working for those who own Brazil, and the hell they perpetuate for the majority means that a Bolsonaro promising to fight corruption (while fortifying its roots) is always around the corner. So the Workers’ Party couldn’t transform Brazil’s political-economic system into one that maximizes the potential of countless people ground down by poverty, or gives Brazil any significant sway in the global system. It has potential - more than the rest of BRIS – but at this point, little more than potential.

Russia vies with South Africa for being the most depressing of the bunch (though neither hold a candle to India as a source of horror). Birthed in the 1990s, midwifed by the U.S. government and its genius economist “Harvard boys”, the Russian Federation started off by dismantling its commercial industry. In its infinite wisdom, The Market (we are all to genuflect in deference), in the form of its servants, foreign capitalists and local thieves who stole the public property of the USSR, decided that investing in non-military, non-extractive industry to bring it to a level of efficiency and exploitation competitive with the capitalist bloc was an inferior way of getting rich quick. Much better to sell it off for scrap, murder your competitors, become an oligarch, ferret your stolen wealth to London and New York, and leave Russia a gas station, raw materials extractor, and weapons manufacturer owned by a handful of psychopaths, and reliant on imported consumer goods. David Ricardo’s skeleton gave a thumbs up from the grave.

Early on, Putin was deemed by our best and brightest a sober Yeltsin, someone who would more competently oversee the looting of the former USSR, and the incorporation of the Russian Federation into the periphery of the U.S.-dominated global capitalist empire. Or, for the dumbest of our best and brightest, a superior Russian version of Deng Xiaopeng, who would not only entrench capitalism but ensure that political power was monopolized by parasites - or as it’s known by our ruling class, “democracy”, where oligarchs rule by first controlling the media, inundating the population with propaganda, and fixing elections when even media dominance can’t keep lipstick on a pig. To the small minority of actually intelligent observers, for instance The Exile, Putin was a Russian disaster from the start, but our sinecured best and brightest were “rootin’ for Putin” early on. As well they should have, if Putin’s former adviser Gleb Pavlovsky accurately understands his ideology:

He thinks: look at those people in the West, here’s what they say, and here’s what they do in reality. There is a wonderful system with two parties, one passes power to the other, and behind them stands one and the same thing: capital. Now it’s one fraction of capital, now another. And with this money they’ve bought up all the intelligentsia and they organize whatever politics they need. Let’s do the same! ... Putin’s idea is that we should be bigger and better capitalists than the capitalists, and be more consolidated as a state: there should be maximum oneness of state and business. ... We were all taught that capitalism is a kingdom of demagogues, behind whom stands big money, and behind that, a military machine which aspires to control the whole world. It’s a very clear, simple picture which I think Putin had in his head—not as an official ideology, but as a form of common sense. His thinking was that in the Soviet Union, we were idiots; we had tried to build a fair society when we should have been making money. ... He believes the Bolsheviks who tried to create fair, right-thinking people were simply idiots, and we should not have done that. We wasted a lot of money and energy on it, and at the same time tried to free other nations. Why do that? We don’t need to. ... If we had made more money than the western capitalists, we could have just bought them up, or we could have created a weapon which they didn’t have. That’s all there is to it. It was a game and we lost, because we didn’t do several simple things: we didn’t create our own class of capitalists, we didn’t give the capitalist predators on our side a chance to develop and devour the capitalist predators on theirs.

There’s the leadership of the Russian Federation for you. Only the gobsmacking stupidity of the U.S. ruling class and its European minions managed to pry Putin away a bit from his beloved economic liberalism, forcing him to dabble with state intervention and military Keynesianism to defend Russia from NATO, eventually launching a very provoked war of aggression that has expanded NATO and helped restore a large degree of traditional European barbarism to the U.S.’s vassals on the continent. And, of course, causing the horrific deaths of over a million formerly Soviet young men on both sides.

India is currently dominated by a fascist organization, the RSS, and its fascist political party, the BJP. I shouldn’t have to say more, but since India is so desired by the U.S. ruling class – to be used as a cat’s paw against China, a meat puppet comprising 1.4 billion people – the U.S. media system barely covers it. Hence I have seen netizens earnestly ask why the Indian government isn’t raising hell over the genocide of (mostly) Muslims in Gaza. My dear sweet summer child! The Indian government under the BJP rejoices in the genocide, at least when it isn’t feeling jealous over not being allowed to do the same to its own Muslim minority. Before the genocide, there was even a strong case to be made that the Israeli government, far from being the worst in the world, wasn’t even the worst beginning with the letter “I” - India held that dishonor, for its treatment of Kashmir, and of Muslims throughout its far more populous country. Not that Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, lower-caste Hindus, tribals, Maoist rebels et al. had it much better, if they weren’t rich - India was home to more impoverished people than all of the countries of sub-Saharan Africa combined, until very recently. Or, it still is, assuming that the BJP government’s poverty data is not to be believed. As Amartya Sen and Jean Dreze wrote in the ‘80s, “every eight years or so more people die in India because of its higher regular death rate than died in China in the gigantic famine of 1958-61. India seems to manage to fill its cupboard with more skeletons every eight years than China put there in its years of shame.” That is, the horror of China’s Great Leap Forward Famine, which we have all been so diligently taught to shiver at and mourn over, is surpassed every eight years during “normal” times in India, simply because there was no communist revolution to take power from India’s oligarchs and use the country’s resources to provide basic needs to its people. Mark Twain would have this to say after reading about the state of India today:

Why, it was like reading about France and the French, before the ever-memorable and blessed Revolution, which swept a thousand years of such villainy away in one swift tidal wave of blood - one: a settlement of that hoary debt in the proportion of half a drop of blood for each hogshead of it that had been pressed by slow tortures out of that people in the weary stretch of ten centuries of wrong and shame and misery the like of which was not to be mated but in hell. There were two ‘Reigns of Terror’ if we would remember it and consider it; the one wrought murder in hot passion, the other in heartless cold blood; the one lasted mere months, the other had lasted a thousand years; the one inflicted death upon ten thousand persons, the other upon a hundred millions; but our shudders are all for the ‘horrors’ of the minor Terror, the momentary Terror, so to speak; whereas, what is the horror of swift death by the axe, compared with lifelong death from hunger, cold, insult, cruelty and heart-break? What is swift death by lightning compared with death by slow fire at the stake? A city cemetery could contain the coffins filled by that brief Terror which we have all been so diligently taught to shiver at and mourn over; but all France could hardly contain the coffins filled by that older and real Terror – that unspeakably bitter and awful Terror which none of us have been taught to see in its vastness or pity as it deserves.

India has a lot to teach the rest of the world: primarily, what not to do. But leftists around the world could (and should) learn a lot from the RSS which today dominates India. Not, of course, its execrable ideology – fascist and Hindu supremacist – but its strategy. It wisely played the long game, not even bothering to contest elections for decades, instead slowly building all sorts of institutions throughout society, from labor unions to social service organizations (mutual aid, I suppose), in order to spread its ideology far and wide. Once a critical mass of Indian people had been indoctrinated into its ideology, then it began contesting, and eventually dominating, elections to capture and hold state power. Which it uses to entrench the domination of upper-caste Hindu capitalists and the immiseration of the overwhelming majority, facilitate pogroms against Muslims and other minorities lacking the purity of the most heterogeneous smorgasbord of a religion ever recently cobbled together out of disparate parts, and prepare for war against Pakistan (if the Indian ruling class gets its way) or China (if the U.S. ruling class gets its way).

South Africa is, unlike Israel, no longer an apartheid regime. That’s close to the best that can be said of its government, since the price for ANC rule, imposed by the U.S. ruling class, was giving up their economic agenda. So now South Africa’s ruling class has some “black” and “coloured” members along with its “white” incumbents - yay, progress - while the majority of the population suffers under the same crushing poverty and deprivation the apartheid regime oversaw. Like all of BRIS, the South African ruling class squanders the potential of its human resources, and remains trapped in the periphery of the global system, without much leverage to apply. Though, to the current government’s eternal credit, it did launch the case against Israel for genocide in the ICJ; so that would leave Russia holding the title of most depressing country in BRIS.

So that is BRIS. How about BRICS?



Unlike the constituent members of BRIS, China is nearly perfect. A workers’ paradise, China has become famous for providing so much leisure time to its citizens that they love to “lie flat”, that is, reclining in relaxation. China is far more powerful economically and militarily than the U.S. and its empire – including its dependencies, that is, nearly the whole world – so it needs only to issue the order, and the empire will dissolve, returning the US to a republic, and restoring sovereignty to the world.

At least, that may be how it is in an alternate dimension – maybe the one in which European leftists didn’t fall for nationalism headlong into WWI, and used the opportunity instead to capture state power. In that alternate dimension, socialist revolutions worldwide would have had access to the most advanced productive technology of their time, shared freely.



In our world, however, China is other than a workers’ paradise capable of ending the US empire in a fortnight.



Pity the CPC: it captured state power in a country ravaged by the Japanese empire, European empires before them, and civil wars throughout. Life expectancy was in the 30s. Infrastructure ruined. State of the art manufacturing, to match the hegemon’s? Nonexistent. Yet the communist government managed to build infrastructure and heavy industry, spread literacy (in a language where literacy requires memorizing thousands of unique characters), expand medical services, double life expectancy, and even experiment with countless forms of workplace democracy.



By the ‘80s, there was a recognition throughout the socialist or command-economy world that government top-to-bottom control of the economic system had proved far superior to capitalism for underdeveloped countries to rapidly catch up in infrastructure, heavy industry, science, healthcare, and education. But there were widespread misgivings about how well that system worked for catching up in light industry, consumer goods, and innovating non-military technologies. The U.S. empire, comprising the capitalist bloc plus its vast neocolonial dependencies, was far in the lead in producing consumer goods. Economists in the socialist bloc began to turn away from central planning and toward devising “socialist markets”. That is, a system borrowing from capitalism a profit-making orientation for enterprises, creating a system of relative prices emerging autonomously from the myriad interactions of buyers and sellers, which in theory would allow for more efficient resource allocation than government planning. Wang Huning, visiting the U.S. in the ‘80s, came to view socialist markets as a way of outsourcing overwhelming government responsibilities: instead of burdening an economic planning bureaucracy with having to be the board of directors for every production unit in the country, this responsibility could be outsourced to private entrepreneurs whose decentralized economic planning would be overseen and supervised by the government.



By this point, there no longer was a socialist bloc – there were two, and were mutually antagonistic. In Li and Xia’s account, the Sino-Soviet split was a monumental tragedy. The rift began with two opposing and contradictory, yet equally reasonable views. The Soviet government’s, that supporting communist revolutions worldwide had to be subordinated to strengthening the core of the socialist world (the USSR), and keeping humanity alive in the face of nuclear-armed psychopaths and religious fanatics running the world’s most powerful empire. And the Chinese government’s view: that the then-existing socialist countries could not survive long without worldwide revolution, since if the empire of capital consolidated its control of the world, it would start picking off the few socialist countries. (A factor lacking in explanations of the USSR’s demise which focus only on bureaucratic inefficiencies and command-economy mismanagement: the capitalist bloc had most of the world as its neocolony, to extract resources from like a lucky tick with its hooks sunk deep into a major artery… which may have had something to do with the empire’s ability to provide more butter to its citizens than the socialist bloc[s], even while they matched each other in guns – though this is overlooked in the conventional wisdom.) These two perfectly reasonable yet incommensurable views ended up creating a dangerous animosity between the PRC and USSR, splitting what needed to be (given the overwhelming power of the U.S. empire) a united socialist bloc. The split ended in tragedy, eventually pushing the Chinese government into an alliance with the U.S. and resulting in some horrendous foreign policies: aggression against Vietnam (though nothing compared to the crimes committed by the U.S. empire against Vietnam) and providing aid to Angolan puppets of the U.S. empire (though nothing compared to the crimes of the U.S. empire throughout Africa).

Feeling depressed? That even during the good old days of bipolarity, when there was a Second World of really existing socialist states to whom revolutionaries could turn for help in their own liberation struggles, that the two major socialist states managed to delight the good ol’ boys in Langley with a self-destructive split, and began tentative steps on the capitalist off-ramp from the socialist road to development?

Perhaps you shouldn’t be, once you re-calibrate your baseline expectations. This requires going further back into history. It is important to know, because the sorry current state of BRICS looks brimming with potential once the historical context is considered.

How we got to the sorry state we are in

Our species emerged in Africa only hundreds of thousands of years ago, a blink of an eye in evolutionary time. For the vast majority of our existence, our means of production – the way we kept ourselves alive – was hunting and gathering, possibly with some itinerant agriculture. We weren’t a terribly impressive species, physically speaking. We couldn’t hunt large animals with our bare hands, nor protect ourselves from predators. What we could do better than any other species, besides some insects, is cooperate. We cooperated like gangbusters, allowing us to develop technologies, hunt large animals, protect ourselves, and spread all over the world. From an evolutionary perspective, the extent of cooperation we developed was miraculous. It is easy for evolution to produce selfish behavior, that which benefits an organism itself or its close relatives at the cost of other organisms, but cooperation is difficult: selfish behavior like free-riding and cheating can easily undermine the basis for cooperation. The way we managed was by evolving what has been called an “egalitarian syndrome”, a moral psychology abhorring inequality and injustice. Our egalitarian syndrome was the foundation for a characteristic of our social organization: “aggressive egalitarianism”, whereby equality was enforced by strong social sanctions, including violence if necessary. One thing we did not use our unparalleled ability to cooperate for is war - garden variety murder, sure, but organized mass murder, no. And contra Rumsfeld, absence of evidence (no mass graves filled with skeletons bearing signs of murder) is evidence of absence (warfare, organized mass murder, was absent in our species for the overwhelming majority of its existence).

This all began to change around 10-12 thousand years ago, with the development of a new means of production: sedentary agriculture. Domesticated grasses produced a reliable overabundance of food, so much that social differentiation with economic inequality became a viable subsistence strategy. Full-time warriors, religious leaders, and hereditary elites could be supported with the surplus food produced by agriculture; and while our egalitarian syndrome will take time to disappear, if ever, our relations of production were fundamentally altered in line with the new means of production. Societies organized around sedentary agriculture grew bigger than their hunter-gatherer counterparts, and with a permanent murderer class – soldiers/warriors – far more powerful as well.

All it took was a psychopath or religious fanatic taking power in one of these super-societies, and to win food, wealth, slaves, or merely “glory”, wage a campaign of organized mass murder on its neighbors – whether traditional hunter-gatherers or one of the new agricultural super-societies – to radically change life for humans on earth. Normal human morality was fundamentally skewed: to be civilized and peaceful went from virtue to potential vice, as it meant defenselessness against the new threat of invasion, extermination, or worse. Instead, the only “moral” choice was to waste resources on producing weapons, supporting a murderer class, and indoctrinating children into the oxymoron of “martial virtues”. Didn’t want to do that? Want instead to stay morally pure? OK, then prepare for extermination, enslavement, or, at best, being forced off your traditional lands into marginal territory in the mountains or deserts. (And hope that a neighboring super-society ruled by a psychopath decides to leave you alone.) Power politics, wherein individual-level vice becomes collective-level virtue and vice versa, was born.

This was the inescapable logic of human existence for the past ten thousand years or so. Countless people lived and died wanting to carry on living as aggressive egalitarians, without kings and other despots dominating them; but militaristic, hierarchical super-societies had a veto over that option. The remaining options: be beaten by one of them, or become one of them. This new, brutal logic spread around the world along with sedentary agricultural societies. In some times and places, an ambitious psychopath would wreak death and destruction to satisfy his ambitions; in other times and places, those at the top of a super-society’s hierarchy were satisfied, and people could live in peace. For the past millennium and a half in east Asia, ambitious leaders were largely kept in check by norms, or what Ma and Kang call a “common conjecture”; flying in the face of the predictions the international relations “theory” of “realism” would make, states did not constantly engage in violent struggle for hegemony, but tended rather to focus on maintaining or increasing their status within a Confucian hierarchy, most commonly without waging war.

In Europe, however, things were different. There the brutal logic of these new relations of production reached its nadir. Thucydides expressed this logic best with his “the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.” Tacitus was describing the Roman empire, but it applies to all European empires: “To ravage, to slaughter, to steal, this they give the false name of empire; and where they create a desert, they call it peace.”

For centuries, European societies excelled at music, painting, sculpture, architecture, and mass murdering each other over minor religious differences or the ambitions of kings and princes. They never managed political unification (even today, arguably), so the fractious northwest Asian peninsula became a petri dish for developing new military technologies and tactics. Accustomed over centuries to mass murder, it is no wonder that once Europeans developed world-leading military technology, they would use it to export their traditional pastime to the rest of the world.

European civilization: torture, murder, and cannibalism, captured in a beautiful painting

And so they did. For the past half-millennium, European despots and their armies and navies applied their superior killing technology to dominate the rest of the world, extracting wealth, stealing land, dealing drugs, and committing genocide, ethnic cleansing, torture, rape, and enslavement. Even a mediocrity like Samuel Huntington could accurately observe: “The West won the world not by the superiority of its ideas or values or religion … but rather by its superiority in applying organized violence. Westerners often forget this fact; non-Westerners never do.” Forgetting, or never learning in the first place, that the West took the world through its superiority in applying organized violence, made it easy for Europeans to believe that Western dominance arose from their intrinsic superiority in all things. Sven Lindquist put it this way: “Too many Europeans interpreted military superiority as intellectual and even biological superiority.” And when the immense profitability of slavery conflicted with Western values – the universalism of Christianity (a good idea, only) – profitability won the day. Racialism was born: the belief that not only were people from different parts of the world unique in superficial physical characteristics and culture, but that these differences went much deeper, and the human race could actually be separated into different “races” with profound intrinsic differences in complex behavioral traits like intelligence, diligence, belligerence, etc. With the development of modern genetics, we now know incontrovertibly that racialism is pseudoscience (as had been argued by those who had it right all the way back to its origin); but for a species with intergroup bias hard-wired, the concept of “race” has stuck. And as would be expected with a pseudoscientific, arbitrary social construct like “race”, “races” could be created as coarsely or finely grained as one liked: the British empire considered Sikhs and Gurkhas “races” with inherent martial superiority, and today’s Unitedstatesian “white” “race” occupies greatly expanded hallowed halls compared to its ancestral Anglo-Saxon “race”. It’s all nonsense, but it served a useful role in rationalizing the enslavement and extermination of other human beings.

Leftists in the West acknowledge and decry all of this, but with a lot less skin in the game, the past half-millennium of Western depredations against the rest of the world hits a bit different for them. It is one thing to watch a gang from your neighborhood setting someone else’s house on fire, and quite another to be the occupant of that house. Domenico Losurdo traces the effects of this difference in the divergent paths Marxism took in the West versus the rest of the world: for Westerners, the most pressing need was to eliminate the economic exploitation they and their co-nationals experienced at work; for the rest of the world, the most pressing need was to get the imperialist boot off of their necks, achieve independence, and industrialize as quickly as possible so as to prevent that boot from ever returning to its former position. So whereas socialism or communism meant workplace democracy for Westerners, for the rest of the world it meant gathering enough military strength to kick out the imperialists, and developing industry as quickly as possible to be capable of self-defense against the industrialized West.

Industrialization was another radical change in the means of production that, like sedentary agriculture before it, caused enormous, wrenching change to the relations of production and how societies were structured. Nowhere was it a bloodless, peaceful development – and if you don’t believe me, I have a doorstopper for you to read. We are so diligently taught to shiver at and mourn over the deaths caused by the USSR or PRC’s rapid catch-up industrialization in the 20th century, and invited to compare these episodes with the U.S. or Europe at the same time. But to compare apples with apples, the comparison is between the PRC or USSR in the 20th century and Europe or the U.S. in the 18th-19th centuries; the process of industrialization in the latter places included the Satanic mills, late Victorian holocausts in India, slavery and the slave trade, and the massive drain of colonial wealth necessitating the destruction and/or mutilation of countless non-industrialized societies around the world.

This should be your baseline: during recent history, the imperative for non-Western societies was to liberate themselves from Western imperialism, and rapidly industrialize their societies (necessitating radical change to existing social structures), at any cost. Every right-thinking person wants economic democracy, the ability of workers to govern the enterprises they comprise; but just as there are no anarchists in foxholes, when national liberation requires the fastest industrialization possible, individual liberties can be unaffordable luxuries.

So when considering that all-important question, how should Western leftists judge the Chinese government on its moral rectitude, keep in mind the emergent level of morality that developed out of sedentary agriculture, the super-societies it created, and then industrialization. Rightists may find economic exploitation and domination to be morally right, reflections of the hierarchy a god or gods designed; but leftists, in keeping with our evolved egalitarian syndrome, do not. Hence on the first level of morality, the economic exploitation and domination of Chinese workers during reform and opening is clearly immoral. What about the emergent level of morality? China was still far behind the U.S. and its vassals: its industry was less advanced and less efficient, its technology lagged the cutting edge, and so its weapons were inferior. There was an ever-present possibility that the U.S. ruling class would make China the replacement to the USSR as The Enemy, gin up a propaganda campaign about how the Chinese government was oppressing Christians or women or kittens or whatever, and launch an economic siege or regime-change invasion. China had a (second-level) moral imperative to catch up, to be capable of self-defense. By the 1980s, what were its other options? One might have been to mend the Sino-Soviet split, but unless that attempt resulted in avoiding the USSR’s collapse, it would have helped for only a decade (and still then the problem of high-tech catch-up would remain). By the ‘90s, what were its other options? Ask Japan (very nicely) to attract the wrath of the U.S. government by providing China with the technology transfer it needed to match the U.S. empire? (At a time, moreover, when U.S. imperial managers were worrying about Japan’s rise?) How else to get the technology transfer required to keep the imperial boot off its neck?

The choice the Chinese government made was first-level immoral, second-level moral. Make a deal with the U.S. empire: you get to exploit our workers, and take advantage of the infrastructure, heavy industry, healthcare and education built over the decades by the command economy to lower your costs of production; we get technology transfer. Whether this strategy worked can be answered by the U.S. ruling class today: yes, it did. (”China took advantage of us, they didn’t play fair, they violated the sacred laws of economics and used industrial policy to raise themselves out of the position we wanted them to remain in: our hewers of wood and drawers of water, the workshop of the world whose profits flowed to U.S. investors!”)

This result, however, was never a certainty. Go back to the ‘00s, and look at leftist debates over China. One side was convinced that China had irreversibly gone down the capitalist road to underdevelopment, and would remain forever a subordinate and peripheral part of the U.S. empire, doing low value-added manufacturing which would enrich U.S. investors and domestic capitalists while keeping the majority of the population impoverished. The other side’s position was essentially that the first side might be right, but it was too soon to tell; and the Chinese government just might be playing a long game, using the U.S. empire for technology transfer to develop its own cutting-edge industry, and that once China had developed domestic industry to the point of self-reliance (a tall task in the contemporary economy), it might hand the ball back to the U.S., say thank you very much for letting us play your game, but now we are going to play another game under rules we set. That is, to take a socialist off-ramp from the capitalist road to underdevelopment.

Today, it is clear that the latter side had the better argument.

Even so, the future remains unwritten. China may yet become what the former side worried it would, particularly if Chinese liberals win the ideological struggle in their own country. But there is every reason to be optimistic, especially now that the door to technology transfer from the U.S. has been slammed shut by its bipartisan ruling class.

A two-level tragedy, Gaza, and durians

Which brings us back to the U.S./Israeli/European genocide in Gaza. What happens when we look at China not as a magical negro lacking its own backstory, inner life, goals, and motivations, but as a country like any other, a main character in its own eyes?

The first-level moral argument ends almost as soon as it begins: the Chinese government has a moral and legal obligation to do whatever is in its power to end the genocide. Diplomatically, it has taken the right positions in its public statements, Security Council votes, and even in facilitating unity among Palestinian factions. But economically, it continues to trade with Israel, selling 14 billion dollars’ worth of consumer goods last year. (And, 25 thousand dollars’ worth of firearms and parts for non-military use: the equivalent of a partial payment for one Type 54 jade-gripped collector’s pistol.) There is no tenable first-level moral counterargument.

On the second level, things get far more complicated. I am partial to the argument that the Chinese government should adopt boycott, divestment, and sanctions, lead a push for a Uniting for Peace Resolution at the UN General Assembly to (at minimum) break the siege of Gaza, and attempt to organize the rest of the world’s governments to join its lead. Not only is it a no-brainer on first-level morality, but on the second level, it would bring significant soft-power benefits that would help protect China from the Dumb Cold War the U.S. ruling class is waging. U.S. soft power is still predominant, and has been used to spread widely an image of China as an authoritarian hellstate itching to replace the U.S. as global hegemon under an even crueler and more exploitative regime. If the Chinese government were to take a visible lead in stopping the near-universally reviled genocide in Gaza, it would challenge that conception in hundreds of millions of minds, and make it harder for the world’s governments to enlist in the U.S.’s Dumb Cold War, or any hot war that could very well result.

But I have to acknowledge that the second-level counterargument is likely to be more persuasive for the people with actual responsibility for governing China.

For one, while there is a debate over whether Israel is a tail wagging the U.S., or the U.S. is the dog wagging its Israeli tail, both sides implicitly agree that we are dealing with a dog. A dog, a unity, regardless of which government comprises the torso or tail. Is an “attack” on Israel, even in the form of sanctions, going to be perceived as an attack on the U.S.? It should not be, rationally speaking, but remember who is doing the perceiving here: the U.S. ruling class, chock-a-block with Zionists, mostly Christian, who believe that the ongoing U.S.-Israeli wars on its neighbors are part of a divine plan. An attack on a divine plan could only come from Satan himself, and what should the U.S.’ unrivaled firepower be used for if not to fight Satan and his henchmen? Leaving the numerous religious fanatics aside, the U.S. ruling class is also full of crackpot realists who consider Israel to be the cornerstone of U.S. power in the world’s most energy-rich region. How would they perceive a Chinese “attack” on Israel, particularly as it attempts to lead the rest of the world in joining it? As an attempt to live up to its obligations under the Genocide Convention, or an attempt to become a replacement global hegemon which must be rebuffed at any cost?

Secondly, what would Chinese economic sanctions accomplish? $14 billion sounds like a lot; but if cut off from Chinese consumer goods, would the U.S. not step into the breach to replace anything its Israeli dependency needs? Sourcing alternatives would require a lot of work, and incur some expense over the “China price” - but does anyone believe that the U.S. government would not pay the cost? Even if all 134 countries in the G77 joined the China-led sanctions, would that really result in empty shelves throughout Israel? Or would the U.S. government help re-route the same imports through its compliant allies, and eat the extra expense? Even if, in the highly unlikely scenario where retail stores are forced to close throughout Israel for lack of imports, would that result in the population putting sufficient pressure on its own government to end the genocide? The history of U.S. sanctions suggests another result: the population directing anger not at its own government, but the government(s) imposing sanctions, and rallying around the flag instead of demanding regime change. What we really need, morally and practically, is a global boycott of the U.S. (including Israel); but here the very unfavorable balance of power comes to the fore, and exposes the weakness of our hand.

Lastly, and most importantly, to paraphrase Huntington: Westerners often forget that the U.S. ruling class has turned its sights on China, preparing for war; Chinese people rarely do. When you have the global hegemon preparing to wage war on you, you have every reason to take a defensive stance and keep from sticking your neck out. To prevent a scale of mass murder that would make the Gaza genocide seem a minor atrocity by comparison, it behooves you to keep your head down as you focus on strengthening your defensive military power, sanction-proofing your economy, and developing self-reliance in all high-tech sectors plus energy - all the while tasking your diplomatic corps with averting or at least delaying a war whose kill count could easily reach the hundreds of millions. In this unenviable position, Napoleon’s advice rings true: never interrupt your enemy while he is making a mistake. The U.S. is busy hacking away at the foundations of its hegemony, jettisoning its soft power as the world watches it perpetrate the most documented genocide in history, and wasting considerable military and economic resources to commit the crime of crimes. The U.S. empire is bogged down in Ukraine and Israel - why lend it a hand out of the bog, so it can focus its mass-murder machine on China as its foreign policy establishment so clearly wants?

It all goes back to the two levels of morality: the first, which our brains evolved to deal with, and the second, which emerged along with super-societies, that is, far too recently for evolution to shape. It is counterintuitive, and our emotional-rational brains rebel against it. The logic is possibly best captured in the phrase: “it is worse than a crime; it is a blunder.” That is, something can be immoral on the first level, a crime; but something immoral on the second, emergent level is far worse - a blunder that causes far greater evils. On an interpersonal level, the domain our brains evolved to make moral judgements in, an act can be good or bad, but its good or bad effects will be limited to several people; on the level of states, super-societies, an act that is good or bad will have good or bad effects on millions or even billions of people. Second-level morality therefore takes precedence.

Of course, second-level moral reasoning involves far more supposition about probabilities than the first level; that is unavoidable, and must be factored in. But in practice, the epistemic limitations of second-level moral reasoning aren’t enough to ignore it altogether. A scene from The Sympathizer illustrates this: the Captain, a Vietnamese communist double agent posing as a CIA asset, sits in a theater with his CIA handler and officials from the South Vietnam puppet government. On the stage, a captured National Liberation Front soldier is being tortured and raped by her interrogators. What do you do, in that position? Follow first-level morality, and do whatever you can to stop the ongoing crime before you and she are gunned down in a glorious martyrdom? Or follow second-level morality, and act like you enjoy the atrocity, bite your tongue and play along so that you can continue to gather intelligence for the NLF which (it is reasonable to suppose, probabilistically) will save far more people from being tortured and raped?

As someone without the responsibility to protect the lives of 1.4 billion human beings, I prefer the pro-sanctions argument to the counterargument. But if I had such responsibility, and especially if the situation I found my country in warranted a very low risk tolerance, I’d likely find the counterargument considerably stronger.

Which would be a shame, because when considered alongside a greater appetite for risk, I think the original argument is superior. The U.S. empire has never been weaker, and it cannot seem to help but shoot itself in the foot at every opportunity. Its illegal war of aggression against Iraq made its moral preening over Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine ring hollow for the majority of the world’s governments, hence the sanctions campaign it thought would turn the ruble to rubble have instead hurt Europe more than Russia. And by co-perpetrating the most documented genocide in history, the U.S. government and its European vassals have eviscerated their claim on moral leadership.

To the small minority of the informed, the idea that the U.S. empire ever had a viable claim on moral leadership is risible. But as Yan Xuetong (implicitly) argues, moral leadership is more a matter of perception than reality, and it lies at the heart of power in the international system. The U.S. empire is brilliant at shaping perceptions: during the original Cold War, the U.S. empire created the perception that it was devoted to liberty, democracy, and prosperity for all, and was willing to sacrifice self-interest for the good of the world (e.g., the Marshall Plan, foreign aid, etc.). The reality – that U.S. foreign policy was willing to sacrifice the good of the world for the self-interest of its corporations – was irrelevant, because it was not the dominant perception. The U.S. empire was able to win the Cold War in no small part because people all over the world perceived it to be a selfless defender of freedom and prosperity against the USSR’s domineering authoritarianism.

Hence China’s best defense against the Dumb Cold War may be moral leadership. Being perceived by the rest of the world as willing to give up pure self-interest to lead the world in resolving the defining moral crisis of this generation would make for a potent shield against the U.S. empire. If the Chinese government is viewed by most Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, Indonesian, Malaysian, and countless other peoples as a moral leader against the genocide the U.S. empire is committing, it would be all the harder for the U.S. government to pressure or cajole them into joining its Dumb Cold War anti-China coalition. Contrariwise, if the Chinese government is viewed as sitting on the sidelines of the genocide, making only verbal appeals to end it, the same people may see it as concerned primarily with advancing its own interests, and be more likely to bow to U.S. pressure and cajoling. Or to acquiesce as their governments do the bowing.

The Chinese government calls to mind someone shipwrecked on a tropical island, desperate for food and water. (The PRC upon independence, after the century of humiliation.) After several traumatic days searching for food, they discover a root vegetable growing near the shoreline that provides the nutrition to keep them alive. What a relief! (The PRC’s recovery from war, building modern industry and infrastructure, from the Mao era to Reform & Opening.) But after a while, most of these root vegetables have already been eaten, and their subsistence strategy looks to be a failure. Panic dawns and trauma returns. (The U.S. empire launching its “pivot to Asia”, then the Trump/Biden trade war.) So they go further inland, desperately searching for this tuber, but finding it harder and harder to locate. They focus ever more intently on spotting the telltale leaves of this plant, until they are walking bent over nearly 90 degrees, toward the location of their likely salvation. All of a sudden: sharp pain! The person takes a rare look up, to see a spiky mass of considerable weight he just bumped his head into. And looking around, he sees countless more, not only at eye level but further up. Surely, this island is out to kill him; he must focus ever more intently on spotting the leaves of the life-preserving tuber, while avoiding these hanging organic maces that could take out one of his eyes. He wastes no time wondering whether the omnipresent “hanging organic maces” are in fact durians in quantities sufficient to keep him alive until his death from old age. Yet that is what they are; and he ignores the plentiful durians except when he bloodies his own head by bumping into them, cursing his luck and searching ever more desperately for the rarer and rarer root vegetables.

That is, the best way out of the U.S. empire’s encirclement or “containment” strategy is to start picking and eating durians: taking the mantle of moral leadership by leading the majority of the world’s governments in stopping the genocide. It’s right there; all that is required is to realize that the strategy which proved successful in the past is no longer viable, and a new strategy is required.

That being said, which argument seems more persuasive hinges on one’s risk appetite. On the second level, supposition about probabilities is unavoidable: if my supposition is incorrect, and the U.S. ruling class viewed such a move as an attack on its empire, setting in motion one of its plans to create a casus belli and then launching a war on China, then the durians in my metaphor would turn out to be rigged with explosives. So I can fully understand why waging economic war on part of the U.S. empire – a part perceived by that empire’s ruling class to be of massive importance – would be viewed as a needless risk outweighing the putative gains of moral leadership. Anyone treating this question as easy is simply not thinking enough.

To be incompatible with empire

If you are a Western leftist, feel free to judge the Chinese government as bad or good or anywhere in between - for not taking the action you think appropriate, or for doing exactly what you think is appropriate. Such judgments matter little, for the same reason that rightists’ arguments against protesting our own government and its dependencies are invalid (for instance, “why are you protesting for women’s rights in the U.S.!? Don’t you know that in EYE-RAN, women have no rights, why don’t you protest against them?” or “why are you protesting against the Israeli government!? Don’t you know that there is mass murder in Ethiopia or Sudan or Myanmar, why don’t you protest against them?”). Because citizens of the U.S. have some, if minor, influence over their own government’s policies, whereas we have zero influence over other governments. Your moral condemnation or approval of foreign governments (that aren’t dependencies of the U.S.) are as consequential as your judgment on whether or not Blackpink and Taylor Swift are laudable musicians.

Except in one respect.



This requires a bit of history to explain. During the Cold War, the CIA provided funding for a “compatible Left” - that is, a “Left” compatible with the US empire, and suitably anti-Soviet - from labor unions to leftwing political parties and intellectuals. To the U.S. Right, this was terribly immoral. Giving money to godless socialists, degenerate artists, and labor unions (the thugs who extort upright employers, denying them their god-given authority over the lower orders)? This was a moral stain on the CIA, defensible only insofar as this unquestionable immorality served a greater good. And that greater good was supporting the U.S. empire, by convincing as many leftists as possible that actually existing socialist governments were in fact bad, for whatever reason stuck. The reasoning didn’t matter – what did matter was getting leftists to judge the USSR as “bad”, to feel antipathy toward it, so they would be less likely to lend their support to any movement or organization associated with the USSR, and less likely to (or more tepidly) oppose U.S. anti-communist foreign policy. Which of course needed as much opposition as possible, considering that U.S. anti-communist foreign policy included so much torture, murder, and other barbarities around the world as to make the IDF in Gaza look like the Girl Scouts on a charity drive.



But if enough erstwhile or would-be leftists could be convinced that the USSR was bad – even if also bad, along with the U.S. – and kept away by the perceived stench of Soviet immorality from taking political actions in line with Soviet foreign policy aims or against U.S. aims, then that was a win for the CIA and the empire it serves. For instance, the last time the U.S. government perpetrated genocide: in Guatemala, the more would-be/erstwhile leftists who could be made to believe that the also-evil Soviets were behind the insurgency, the better. They’d reason: why make a big deal about the U.S. efforts to defend the Guatemalan or Salvadoran governments against the immoral Soviets? (This was made a lot easier by the lack of smartphones broadcasting U.S.-trained Guatemalan soldiers torturing and massacring entire villages, or U.S.-trained Salvadoran soldiers flaying babies to death with barbed wire in front of their mothers.) A pox on both their houses, I say, for a morally pure leftist individual like myself!

To create a “Left” compatible with the U.S. empire required only a negative moral judgement of actually existing socialist governments. A positive view of the U.S. empire would be the cherry on top, but entirely unnecessary. (And too hard to instill.) Instead, it sufficed to promote a universalist humanism which condemned the U.S. empire and the USSR alike; “neither Washington nor Moscow”, nor Beijing. Champagne bottles could pop in Langley so long as leftists could be made compatible with the U.S. empire in this limited way. As the Captain is told by his CIA handler in The Sympathizer: “as long as we can keep them within the nebulous bounds of humanism, but with no actionable political ideology, they’re completely harmless.”



Don’t be harmless. Judge the Chinese government however you like, but focus your political actions on civilizing your own government, ending the Dumb Cold War, and pushing for the existential necessity of an unprecedented degree of international cooperation to avert ecological catastrophe and nuclear holocaust. Be incompatible with empire. And if you have friends in China, talk to them about the ripe durians ready for picking, the soft power bonanza China could enjoy if it takes the lead against the genocide. Just avoid any laughable pretense of moral superiority: it is our governments actively perpetrating the genocide, and the onus is on us, primarily and overwhelmingly, to stop it. And, don’t act like your supposition about the eventual results of such a strategy is superior to any other supposition, particularly when you are not one of the 1.4 billion people with skin in the game, whose lives would be in jeopardy if your supposition turns out to be wrong.

Join a party or organization – for instance, in the U.S., DSA, in Europe, DiEM25 – and focus on improving it while you carry out collective tasks and attempt to educate normies into joining. It may be too late to stop the U.S./Israeli/European genocide in Gaza immediately, but there will be many more atrocities coming from the fanatics and crackpots comprising the U.S. foreign policy establishment – unless we are organized and numerous enough to stop them. Gramsci’s “pessimism of the intellect, optimism of the will” (be as pessimistic as you like in your analysis, but act as if you were full of optimism) is good advice. A politically pessimistic intellect is operating on plenty of suppositions about future states of a complex system; you very well may be wrong about them. So act as if you had a world to save, and a good chance of doing so. Because the former is true with absolute certainty, and the latter will be true if we act like it is.

…

* “Ruling class” is used here to refer to that minority of the population that exercises disproportionate political-economic power; it can be defined broadly or narrowly, but I prefer the narrow interpretation used here.