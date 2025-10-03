The machinery of Empire requires perfect timing. As Israeli bombs fell on Gaza, erasing 45 lives in a single night, the world’s attention was conveniently redirected to Manchester. A man named Jihad Al-Shami—a name so perfectly crafted for Western consumption it borders on parody—attacked worshippers at the Heaton Park Hebrew congregation on Yom Kippur, killing two and injuring three before being shot by police.

Within minutes, the narrative crystallized with the efficiency of a well-rehearsed production. Anti-Semitic terror. Jews under siege. Israel vindicated. The suspect wore a fake suicide vest—theatrical prop rather than weapon—ensuring maximum visual impact. His name, translating roughly as “Holy War the Syrian,” could hardly have been more convenient if crafted by Hollywood screenwriters for English-speaking audiences conditioned by decades of War on Terror propaganda.

The Theater of Convenient Terror

The Manchester attack bears all the hallmarks of what I call “the stage play of violence”—a performance designed not merely to terrorize but to reshape public consciousness in service of power.

Consider the theatrical elements: a perpetrator whose name reads like a Hollywood villain, complete with fake suicide vest for maximum visual impact. The target—a Zionist-affiliated synagogue during Judaism’s holiest day. The timing—precisely when international opinion was turning against Israeli brutality in Gaza. The response—immediate calls for expanded police protection for Jewish institutions while Muslim communities remain vulnerable to far-right violence.

Empires survive through the manipulation of symbols and the weaponization of grief. The dead become props in larger productions. The Manchester victims—whose deaths were undeniably real—now serve as justification for silencing criticism of Israeli war crimes. Their blood becomes ink for new laws restricting Palestinian solidarity.

Stupid Muslims

This is how the machinery operates. Israel kills 45 Palestinians in a single night, but two deaths in Manchester dominate headlines. Charlie Kirk calls dying Palestinians “stupid Muslims” while his own death elevates him to Jesus-like status. The moral calculus is inverted: Western lives matter infinitely more than Arab lives. Jewish suffering, when properly framed through Zionist politics, mobilizes state resources instantly. Muslim suffering remains invisible, unworthy of protection or even acknowledgment.

The British state’s response revealed its true character. Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised immediate protection for synagogues while remaining silent about the countless mosques attacked during recent riots. The message was clear: some communities deserve security, others deserve surveillance. Some violence is terrorism, other violence is policy.

The Semantics of Empire

Manufactured crises become pretexts for authoritarian control. The Manchester attack already serves this function. Politicians speak of cracking down on “dangerous speech”—elastic language that criminalizes boycott campaigns and critical journalism. Dissent becomes complicity. Questions become violence.

The broader context disappears by design. Three attacks occurred that day: Manchester claimed two lives, Gaza claimed 45, Lebanon claimed two more. Only Manchester was labeled "terrorism". The others were acts of state, clothed in legitimacy by Western recognition. Mass murder becomes foreign policy when practiced by allies — especially when they are (or could be) classified as "white".

This selective application of moral categories is systematic. I call it “the semantics of Empire”—the linguistic structures that render some violence visible while erasing others. Palestinian children become “human shields.” Israeli soldiers become “heroes.” Resistance becomes “terrorism.” Occupation becomes “security.”

The Manchester attack feeds this grammar perfectly. A single act of violence justifies endless retaliation. One man’s actions indict entire movements. Individual pathology becomes collective guilt, but only for the designated enemies of empire.

It echoes the perverse logic that “nothing justifies October 7, but October 7 justifies everything”—even as Israel has killed 680,000 Palestinians, including half a million children, while October 7 claimed fewer than a thousand victims, most of them soldiers, with half killed by Israel’s own Hannibal Directive.

Propaganda of the Dead

What emerges is not truth but theater—a performance designed to short-circuit critical thinking and manufacture consent for broader agendas. The victims remain real, but their deaths become currency in larger exchanges of power and legitimacy.

Questioning these narratives is not callousness but necessity. The dead deserve justice, not exploitation. Their memory deserves protection from those who would transform grief into propaganda and tragedy into policy.

The Manchester attack may have been exactly what it appeared—a lone extremist committing senseless violence. Or it may have been something else entirely. What matters is not speculation but recognition: in the theater of Empire, even authentic tragedies become scripted performances, and even genuine grief becomes political capital.

Until we learn to see past the stage lights, until we refuse to mistake spectacle for reality, we remain trapped in someone else’s production—bit players in a drama where the ending is always the same: more war, more surveillance, more silence, more death.

The curtain never falls on this particular show. It simply moves to the next stage, claims new victims, demands new applause. Our only choice is whether to remain in the audience or walk away from the theater entirely.

- Karim

