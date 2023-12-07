By Karim Bettache

Dr. Rania Awaad, a clinical professor of Psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine, brings to light a cloaked crisis within Western societies: internalized Islamophobia among Arab and Muslim communities. This phenomenon, according to Dr. Awaad, is not just about the prejudice Muslims face from the outside world but, more insidiously, the bias they begin to harbor against themselves.

The example Dr. Awaad shares from her clinic speaks volumes. She recounts an encounter between two Muslim women of starkly different appearances—one in full niqab, the other not visibly identifiable as Muslim. The latter, shaken by the sight of the former, questions her presence in a prestigious institution like Stanford, revealing a deep-seated internalized Islamophobia: "What is she doing in a place like Stanford University?" This moment of confrontation with one’s own bias is a microcosm of a larger issue that ripples through the Muslim population in the West.

Internalized Isla…