The staged whisper: What appears as a Zionist leader dictating American policy is actually political theater while giants like Raytheon, Boeing, and Wall Street draft the real script.

Both the American right and segments of the left operate under the illusion that the Zionist lobby controls the United States. John Mearsheimer stands prominent among those perpetuating this narrative. However, this perspective represents a dangerous misdirection that serves powerful interests.

This idea of the all-controlling "Zionist lobby" is perhaps the most convenient smokescreen in contemporary geopolitics. While many fixate on AIPAC and other pro-Israel organizations, they systematically ignore the true power players: Boeing, Blackrock, IMF, Wall Street, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and General Dynamics, amongst others. These corporate and financial powers wield the real influence over American politicians and policy decisions.

The reality is stark yet simple: Israel does not control …