I want you to look at the photograph above.

I want you to look at it slowly. Read Kathy’s words. I want you to resist the impulse to scroll past, the reflex that has been trained into your fingers by a thousand algorithmic interactions designed to keep you numb, distracted, consuming.

This is a boy. He is smiling. His mother took this photograph the morning he left for school. She straightened his collar. Perhaps she kissed the top of his head. Perhaps she told him to behave, or handed him a snack wrapped in a napkin. She did what mothers do in Tehran and Toronto, in Minab and Hong Kong, in Gaza and Glasgow. She sent her child into the world and expected the world to send him back.

It didn’t.

Does this photograph bring tears to your eyes? Does something in your chest constrict? Do you feel, even for a fleeting second, the unfathomable weight of a mother’s grief — the kind of grief that bends time, that hollows out rooms, that turns a backpack hanging on a door hook into a reliquary of unspeakable pain?

If it does, it is because you have been confronted — perhaps for the first time, perhaps despite every effort of the machinery that governs your information — with the psychology and spirituality of our common humanity. You have been reminded of what you already know: that a child is a child, regardless of the passport they never asked for, the religion they were born into, or the color of the skin their mother caressed.

This recognition — this simple, primal act of seeing another human being as fully human — is precisely what has been systematically denied from you. And this denial is why the atrocities keep happening.

Triple-Tap Strikes: The Israeli-American Systematic Punishment of Empathy

On the morning of February 28, 2026 — the day the United States and Israel launched their joint military offensive against Iran — a missile struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school for girls in the city of Minab, in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province. The school’s name translates to “The Sacred Tree.” It was a Saturday. Classes were underway. The walls were reportedly adorned with paintings of crayons and children and apples. And then those walls ceased to exist.

According to UN experts who expressed profound shock, at least 165 schoolgirls were killed. The victims were mainly girls aged between 7 and 12. Large parts of the school building were destroyed while classes were underway. According to testimony given to Middle East Eye by Red Crescent medics and a victim’s parent, the school was not struck once, but was in fact “double-tapped” — the initial strike was followed by a second as students were moved to a prayer room and parents were called to collect their children. According to the mayor of Minab and the Iranian Ministry of Education, the school was struck a third time. Triple-tapped. A girls’ school. During class hours.

The triple-tap strike is not just a military tactic — it is a philosophy.

A triple-tap strike involves striking a target, waiting for first responders and rescuers to arrive, and then striking again. This method not only increases civilian death tolls but also deters first responders from assisting victims due to fear of subsequent strikes. The message is unmistakable: if you help, you die.

Strike once to kill. Strike twice to kill anyone who comes to care. Strike three times to make sure no one ever comes again. It is the systematic punishment of empathy — the deliberate conditioning of human beings to stop responding to suffering.

“This is the world that psychopaths are engineering for us. Not a world without empathy — a world where empathy has been beaten out of us through systematic punishment, the way you train an animal with a shock collar”

And this logic does not stop at the battlefield. It operates identically in the information space. When Ms. Rachel — a children’s educator with millions of followers — posted about the suffering of children in Gaza, the system activated. She was accused of antisemitism. The pro-Israel group StopAntisemitism requested that the U.S. Attorney General investigate whether she was being funded by a foreign party to push anti-Israel propaganda. The backlash was so pronounced that she posted a teary video discussing the bullying she was facing.

This is the information triple-tap: a woman says children should not die, and the system strikes her once with accusations, twice with investigations, three times to make sure every other public figure watching learns the lesson — don’t care, or we’ll destroy you too.

This is the world that psychopaths are engineering for us. Not a world without empathy — a world where empathy has been beaten out of us through systematic punishment, the way you train an animal with a shock collar. The crying child is the bait. The drone waits for whoever comes to help. And Western media is the apparatus that ensures the rest of the world watches, learns, and stays silent.

Blame The Victim

UNESCO declared the bombing a grave violation of humanitarian law. A preliminary Pentagon investigation subsequently determined that the U.S. military was likely responsible, with the strike caused by outdated intelligence about a nearby naval base. Military analysts confirmed the weapon was a Tomahawk cruise missile — a weapon used exclusively by the United States in this conflict. Al Jazeera’s digital investigation found the school had been clearly separate from the adjacent military site for at least ten years, and raised questions about whether the targeting was deliberate.

President Trump blamed Iran, claiming that Tomahawk missiles are “very generic” and “sold to other countries.” Multiple military analysts told NPR that no Iranian missile resembled the one in the video, and the U.S. is the only country in the conflict that operates them.

Now here is what I need you to understand. The above facts — the triple-tapping of an elementary school, the killing of 165 children between the ages of seven and twelve, a preliminary Pentagon investigation pointing to American responsibility, a president lying about it on television — constitute, by any measure of historical precedent, one of the most significant civilian atrocity events of the twenty-first century. In a just information ecosystem, this would have produced weeks of uninterrupted, wall-to-wall, 911 style, global coverage. Investigations. Resignations. Tribunals. Candlelit vigils in every capital on earth.

Instead, as Mondoweiss documented, you could watch wall-to-wall coverage on American cable news in the days that followed and barely hear it mentioned. The media was too busy relaying Pentagon propaganda videos set to pop music, interspersing missile strike footage with imagery that CNN’s own analysis compared to video game aesthetics — Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto — where, unlike in the real world, lives are unlimited.

This is not an accident. This is the system working exactly as it was designed to work.

The Machinery of Manufactured Consent

In 1988, Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky published Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media, a work that remains the most devastating anatomy of Western media ever committed to paper. Their thesis was deceptively simple: the mass communication media of the United States, far from functioning as the adversarial watchdog of democratic mythology, operate as “effective and powerful ideological institutions that carry out a system-supportive propaganda function.” They do so not through overt coercion, but through the structural architecture of ownership, advertising, sourcing, and ideology.

Herman and Chomsky identified five filters through which all news must pass before reaching you: the concentrated ownership and profit orientation of the dominant media firms; advertising as the primary income source; the reliance on government and corporate sources as “experts”; “flak” as a mechanism of discipline; and a shared ideological framework that delineates the acceptable boundaries of debate. Their central insight was that the propaganda model does not require conspiracy. It requires only structure. The raw material of news passes through successive filters, as Chomsky wrote, “leaving only the cleansed residue fit to print.”

Within this model, Herman and Chomsky introduced the concept of “worthy” and “unworthy” victims — a framework that remains, nearly four decades later, the skeleton key to understanding why 165 Iranian schoolgirls can be incinerated by an American Tomahawk missile and the dominant response of the Western information system is a collective shrug. “Worthy” victims are those killed by official enemies — mostly classified as white. “Unworthy” victims are those killed by us or by our allies — most often classified as not-white. The former receive exhaustive, empathetic, humanized coverage. The latter are statistics, if they are mentioned at all.

A Harvard Kennedy School study demonstrated this framework in action: American media outlets that had for decades uniformly called waterboarding “torture” abruptly stopped using that word when the U.S. government began practicing it — yet remained “much more likely to call waterboarding torture if a country other than the United States is the perpetrator.” The word did not change. The act did not change. Only the perpetrator changed. And the entire lexicon of the English language rearranged itself accordingly.

This same machinery is now operating at industrial scale on the war in Iran. As Mondoweiss reports, the U.S. mainstream media is “deploying an astonishing Orwellian language of euphemism to hide some awful truths.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio blurted out on the war’s second day that it was Israel that had actually instigated the attack — and a New York Times diplomatic correspondent tweeted openly that Trump was waging war on Iran “because of Israel.” The truth surfaced, gasped for air, and was submerged again within hours.

“The administration that calls Iranians “rats” and “deranged scumbags” is now openly telling American journalists: report our war the way we want it reported, or we will shut you down”

The Quiet Part, Out Loud

The Secretary of Defense of the United States — a man who, it must be noted, is a former Fox News host now running the Pentagon — stood at a podium in the press briefing room and said something that should have ended careers, triggered congressional hearings, and dominated every front page in the Western world.

Pete Hegseth, responding to a CNN report that the Trump administration had underestimated Iran’s ability to close the Strait of Hormuz, declared from the Pentagon podium: “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.” He then called for a “patriotic press,” suggesting that a banner reading “Mideast War Intensifies” should instead read “Iran Increasingly Desperate.”

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

David Ellison is the CEO of Paramount Skydance and son of Larry Ellison, the billionaire Oracle co-founder and Trump ally. His company has inked a $111 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of CNN. At CBS News, which Ellison already controls, he installed Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief — a move that prompted a departing CBS producer to warn that stories were now being “evaluated not just on their journalistic merit, but on whether they conform to a shifting set of ideological expectations.”

Let us sit with what happened. The Secretary of War, from the Pentagon — the nerve center of the most powerful military in human history — publicly expressed his eagerness for a political ally to seize control of a news network so that its coverage of an illegal genocidal war he is prosecuting would become more favorable. This is not subtext. This is not reading between the lines. As Common Dreams reported, former CNN anchor Jim Acosta responded simply: “Hegseth wants state media.”

The same day, the FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, threatened broadcasters with license revocation over critical coverage of the war, warning them to “correct course before their license renewals come up.” The administration that calls Iranians “rats” and “deranged scumbags” is now openly telling American journalists: report our war the way we want it reported, or we will shut you down.

And here, in this confluence — the Pentagon chief cheering the corporate capture of a news network, the broadcast regulator threatening licenses for critical journalism, the meme-ification of a war that has killed children — we arrive at the thing that must be named. This is not a free press failing. This is a managed information environment succeeding. The distinction is everything.

Media Imperialism: The Global Dimensions of Information Colonialism

What is happening in American newsrooms is only the most visible symptom of a global condition. The Western monopoly on information is not merely a domestic phenomenon — it is a form of media imperialism that shapes how billions of people across the planet understand reality itself. Scholars of global communication have documented how a small number of dominant countries control major communication networks, media industries, and the circulation of information across borders — and how this power imbalance has persisted since the colonial era.

In the 1970s, postcolonial nations recognized this asymmetry and pushed back through UNESCO for what they called a “New World Information and Communication Order (NWICO).” The response of the United States and the United Kingdom was to withdraw from UNESCO entirely — on the grounds that any attempt to balance information flows constituted censorship. The message was clear: the “free flow” of information means our flow, in our direction, on our terms.

In 2015, Dal Yong Jin extended this analysis to encompass what he called “platform imperialism” — the asymmetrical relationship created by the dominance of U.S.-based internet and social media corporations like Google, Apple, and Facebook (now Meta). A handful of Western corporations own and operate the world’s dominant digital platforms, while a majority of non-Western countries are reduced to the status of users — consumers of an information architecture they did not build, do not control, and cannot reform.

This is why the bans on TikTok, the demonetization of YouTube channels, and the algorithmic suppression and amplification of user accounts on X matter far beyond the corporate theater of a trade dispute. As analysts have observed, what is happening is “in essence, a fight for dominance over public discourse, the control of narratives, and influence in the media.” When a platform emerges that the West does not control — one where Palestinian, Iranian, and Global South voices can reach audiences unfiltered — the machinery of suppression activates with remarkable speed.

The economist Branko Milanovic traced this dynamic historically, noting that the global Anglo-American media was able to “control, in many cases fully, political narratives” — influencing not just what people in one country thought of another, but “even the narrative within” those countries themselves. The so-called “fake news” panic, he argued, is in reality the panicked response of the Western establishment to the erosion of a monopoly it held virtually unchallenged from 1945 to the rise of Al Jazeera and the internet.

When that monopoly was total, the manufacture of consent required no visible effort. When it cracks — when a Qatari news network runs an investigation suggesting the school bombing was deliberate, when Iranian footage of Tomahawk fragments reaches Telegram before the Pentagon can spin its narrative, when TikTok videos of mourning Iranian mothers bypass the editorial filters of the New York Times — the machinery does not simply fail. It escalates. It threatens. It consolidates. It buys.

“The lesson for the world — the billions of people whose grief is categorized as “unworthy” by the editorial boards of Manhattan and London — is no longer academic. It is existential”

The Spiritual Cost of Manufactured Ignorance

There is a deeper wound here than the political. There is a spiritual amputation taking place — a severance of the human capacity for empathy across the lines that power has drawn. When the information systems that shape your understanding of the world are structurally designed to render certain lives invisible, what is lost is not merely knowledge. What is lost is empathy; the moral architecture of the soul.

This is the purpose of the photograph at the top of this article. Not to manipulate. Not to propagandize. But to restore, for even one moment, what has been stolen: the simple recognition that a child in Minab is a child. That a mother in Iran is a mother. That grief in Farsi sounds the same as grief in English. The information monopoly does not merely hide facts. It atrophies the muscles of human solidarity. It teaches you, through a thousand acts of omission, that some lives are grievable and others are not — and it does this so seamlessly, so structurally, so totally, that you never realize the surgery has been performed.

When 165 girls are killed in a school called “The Sacred Tree,” and the dominant information system of the planet cannot find it in itself to mourn them with the same ferocity it would mourn 165 children killed in a school in Connecticut or Manchester or Beslan — this is not a gap in coverage. This is the coverage working. This is the filter filtering. This is the consent being manufactured.

Pete Hegseth stands at his podium and calls for a “patriotic press.” The FCC chairman threatens to revoke licenses for unapproved journalism. The Pentagon bars photographers from briefings because previous images were deemed “unflattering.” And a boy’s mother is somewhere in Minab, holding a photograph that is all she has left, wondering if the world will ever know his name.

The World Must Choose

The lesson for the world — the non-Western world, the Global South, the billions of people whose grief is categorized as “unworthy” by the editorial boards of Manhattan and London — is no longer academic. It is existential. The Western monopoly on information is not a quirk of market dynamics. It is a weapon. It is the weapon that makes all other weapons possible. It is the weapon that ensures your children can be killed by Tomahawk missiles and the dominant conversation the following week will be about oil prices and banner headlines.

The infrastructure of this monopoly must be dismantled — not through censorship, not through counter-propaganda, but through the patient, determined construction of alternative information architectures that are owned by, accountable to, and reflective of the communities they serve. This means investing in independent media. It means supporting journalists in the Global South. It means building platforms that are not subject to the editorial whims of Silicon Valley or the political pressures of the White House. It means, above all, reclaiming the right to narrate your own reality.

Because the photograph at the top of this article should have broken the world. It should have been on every screen, in every newspaper, in every feed. It should have been inescapable. The fact that it was not — the fact that you may be encountering it for the first time here, in an article that has to argue for the basic humanity of a dead child — tells you everything you need to know about the information system you inhabit.

Noam Chomsky once observed that the propaganda model’s most elegant prediction is reflexive: it predicts that the propaganda model itself cannot be taken seriously within the system it describes. Any serious critique of Western media’s structural function will be dismissed as conspiracy, radicalism, or anti-Western grievance. The filters will filter the critique of the filters.

But the mothers and fathers of Minab do not have the luxury of epistemological games. They buried their children in a mass grave. They know what happened. They know who did it. And they know — with a clarity that no amount of media management can obscure — that the world that should have wept for their children was instead shown a Pentagon press conference set to pop music, in which a tattooed man who used to appear on morning television declared that the war was already won.

Look at the photograph again. Hold it. Do not let the algorithm carry you away. This is the war for your humanity. And the first battlefield is what you are permitted to see.

- Karim

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