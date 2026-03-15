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Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
14h

Thank you so much for this beautiful article. As we, who seek to retain our humanity, continue to struggle for justice, we cannot pass by the photo of the little boy slain by our bombs and our complacency. We must sit with our role. We must see ourselves within the information bubble of their making. We must continue to refuse to look away. We will continue to fight for those who are rendered invisible and unworthy. That is our resistance. And no matter how long it takes, ultimately we will win if we persevere.

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Fethon's avatar
Fethon
15h

Excellent article Karim.

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