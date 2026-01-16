BettBeat’s Newsletter

Nation-States Are a Lie. Here's Who Really Rules | W./ Vanessa Beeley & Fiorella Isabel

You Don't Understand Imperialism (No One Does)
BettBeat Media
Jan 16, 2026

Nation-states keep us commoners contained between artificial borders, while the trans-national elites own the world.

I discuss the horrors of capitalist imperialism with Vanessa Beeley and Fiorella Isabel.

