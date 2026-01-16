Nation-States Are a Lie. Here's Who Really Rules | W./ Vanessa Beeley & Fiorella Isabel

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript64335Nation-States Are a Lie. Here's Who Really Rules | W./ Vanessa Beeley & Fiorella IsabelYou Don't Understand Imperialism (No One Does)BettBeat MediaJan 16, 202664335ShareTranscriptNation-states keep us commoners contained between artificial borders, while the trans-national elites own the world.I discuss the horrors of capitalist imperialism with Vanessa Beeley and Fiorella Isabel.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksInterviews & PodcastsHere you can find our interviews and video discussions.Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBettBeat MediaRecent EpisodesFALSE FLAGS and ROBOCOPS | W/ Rami Yahyah & Dimitri LascarisDec 21, 2025 • BettBeat MediaIt is a Mistake to Equate Judaism with Israel | W/ Dimitri LascarisDec 20, 2025 • BettBeat MediaA Chinese Perspective on Imperialism and Racism | Professor Jiang (Predictive History)Dec 7, 2025 • BettBeat MediaThe World Abandoned the Palestinians…Dec 6, 2025 • BettBeat MediaThe Age of Imperialism 2.0 | W./ Dimitri LascarisNov 30, 2025 • BettBeat Media and Dimitri LascarisResisting Corruption in Politics | W./ Jen Perelman & Peter Hager (Revolutionary Change)Nov 29, 2025 • BettBeat MediaUNSC Endorses Horrible Trump "Peace Plan" | W./ Vanessa Beeley & Fiorella IsabelNov 26, 2025 • BettBeat Media