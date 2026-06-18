BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shaista Ali's avatar
Shaista Ali
26m

“The face beneath belongs to no people and no god. It belongs to power.”

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 BettBeat Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture