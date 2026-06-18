Juliano Mer-Khamis, who identified himself as "100% Palestinian and 100% Jewish," was born to Arna Mer-Khamis, a Jewish-Israeli human rights activist, and Saliba Khamis, a Palestinian Christian leader of the Israeli Communist Party. He founded the Freedom Theatre in Jenin refugee camp and gave the children of the occupation a stage, a script, a camera, a way of being human that the checkpoints could not confiscate. He was murdered outside its doors in April 2011 by a masked gunman.

Disclaimer: if you are the kind of reader who fires off a comment after the headline, the objection forming in your mind ("but they call themselves Jews!") is answered below. Read first. Vent second. Or do not vent at all.

The children buried beneath collapsed apartment blocks in Rafah, the mothers shot through the chest while clutching white flags in Khan Younis, the doctors bound and executed in the courtyards of Al-Shifa, the journalists incinerated in their press vests, the infants left to rot in the maternity wards after Israeli soldiers ordered the staff out at gunpoint, the starved boys with their ribs jutting through their skin like the bowed staves of broken instruments, all of them are the harvest of Empire. They are not the harvest of a people. They are the harvest of a system, and the system has a name, and the name is not “the Jews.”

For two years I have watched a sickness drift into the discourse of the anti-imperialist sphere, a sickness as old as the pogroms of the Pale and as recent as the Islamophobia of the War on Terror. It is the seductive whisper that says the slaughter in Gaza is the work of some occult Hebraic power, that Congress kneels before AIPAC because of the cunning of a tribe (a race, even) rather than the obvious and savage logic of military Keynesianism and American hegemony in the Levant, that the genocide unfolding before our eyes is a Jewish project rather than an imperial one.

“The America First right has turned against Israel, speaking of dual loyalty, foreign influence, a country bled dry for a Mediterranean garrison. In their telling, America is a virgin corrupted, a republic of yeoman farmers seduced by a foreign vampire”

The Lie

This whisper is a lie. Yes, Israel calls itself the Jewish state. Yes, its ministers cite the Torah as the warplanes lift off. This is the oldest trick of Empire: to recruit a people to wear its uniform and to conscript a god to bless its wars. The popes loosed the crusaders on Jerusalem in the name of Christ. The Spanish gutted Tenochtitlán for the cross. The British starved Bengal in the name of a Christian crown. America has draped itself in liberty while burning villages from Vietnam to Yemen. To mistake the banner for the army is to surrender the analysis before the argument begins.

It is a lie that lets the architects of Empire slip into the shadows: the arms manufacturers in Bethesda and Haifa, the technocrats in Foggy Bottom, the war criminals in the White House, the senators who weep crocodile tears in committee hearings and then sign the next appropriation. It is a lie that drags the Jewish girl who refused her conscription papers and went to military prison rather than serve in Gaza into the dock alongside the men who built the bombs.

Every empire requires an ideology of legitimation. The Belgian who severed the hands of Congolese children did not believe he was a murderer. He believed he was carrying light into a dark continent. The British officer who gave the order at Jallianwala Bagh did not believe he was a butcher. He believed in the white man’s burden. The Dutch burgher who built his fortune on the bones of the Banda Islanders believed he was the instrument of a Calvinist God. The French paratrooper who attached the electrodes to the genitals of Djamila Boupacha in Algeria believed he was defending civilization against barbarism.

Djamila Boupacha is a former resistance member of the Algerian National Liberation Front. She was arrested in 1960 for attempting to bomb a cafe in Algiers. Her confession, which was purportedly obtained by means of rape and torture, and her subsequent trial affected French public opinion about the methods used by the French army in Algeria.

Today the Israeli soldier who razes a refugee camp in Jenin believes he is the inheritor of a covenant, the avenger of Auschwitz, the redeemer of a wounded people. Zionism gives him this story. Zionism, the most successful settler-colonial ideology of the twentieth century, is what allows the bulldozer driver to grind a sleeping family into the dirt and rise the next morning to kiss his children before school.

“Wahhabism colonized Islam in the service of the Saudi monarchy and its American patron. Zionism colonized Judaism in the service of the same patron and the same project”

Zionism is the paint. The steel beneath was forged long ago, in Amsterdam and Antwerp, in London and Lisbon, and is now hammered into shape in Washington. The steel consumes Yemenis and Iraqis and Afghans and Sudanese with the same indifference it consumes Palestinians. The steel does not care whether the men working its levers wear a kippah, a cross, a turban, or a flag pin on a lapel. It cares only that the levers keep moving.

To say it is the Jews is to erase the men and women who have devoted their lives to tearing down the lie. It is to erase Avi Shlaim who has spent his life bearing witness against the crimes committed in his name. Or Ilan Pappé who dismantled the founding myths of Israel from within the academy. It is to erase the rabbis of Jewish Voice for Peace who chain themselves to the doors of Senate offices and weep on the floors of Grand Central Station. It is to erase the Israeli refuseniks rotting in Prison 6 rather than fire a shell into a kindergarten. It is to erase Hannah Arendt and Martin Buber and Albert Einstein, who wrote to The New York Times in 1948 to warn the world that the men founding the new state were the descendants of Mussolini, fascists in Hebrew dress.

Are Jews Doing Enough?

There are legitimate questions. They must be asked. Have enough Jews risen against the slaughter? Have the synagogues that draped themselves in Israeli flags been called to account by their own congregants? Has the dissent been loud enough to drown out the cantors of Greater Israel?

These are the conversations Muslims were forced to have in the rubble years after September 11, when the crimes of nineteen hijackers were laid at the feet of every imam in Brooklyn and every veiled girl in an Amsterdam schoolyard, when whole neighborhoods were made to apologize for atrocities they had no hand in committing. The extremism that hijacked Islam was the bastard child of Empire, midwifed in the madrasas the CIA bankrolled to bleed the Soviets in the Hindu Kush.

The extremism that has hijacked Judaism is no different in pedigree. Wahhabism colonized Islam in the service of the Saudi monarchy and its American patron. Zionism colonized Judaism in the service of the same patron and the same project. Both are parasites. Both grew fat on the host. Neither is the host.

What we owe the Palestinians is more than the slogans we chant in the streets. We owe them precision. To name the Jews is to surrender the analysis. It is the answer demanded by mobs and by tyrants. It is the answer that ends with broken windows in Kishinev, burning houses in Ireland, and cattle cars to Treblinka. I believe that the Palestinians do not need that answer. I believe they need us to be clear-eyed about who is killing them, and why, and how the killing is financed and armed and laundered through the chambers of a Congress that fears nothing so much as it fears losing its donors.

The “America First” Movement Makes You Fail to Learn the Lesson

A new movement is gathering force, and it offers a counterfeit of the very analysis I am pleading for. The America First right has turned against Israel, speaking of dual loyalty, foreign influence, a country bled dry for a Mediterranean garrison. In their telling, America is a virgin corrupted, a republic of yeoman farmers seduced by a foreign vampire. Sever the cord, banish the parasite, and America returns to its white innocence.

This is a fairy tale. The United States was an empire before there was an Israel. Before Herzl scribbled his pamphlets in a Paris café, America had already drowned the Sioux at Wounded Knee, annexed half of Mexico at the point of a bayonet, overthrown the Hawaiian queen, and killed perhaps a million Filipinos in the jungles of Luzon. The Trail of Tears is older than AIPAC. The slave ship is older than the kibbutz.

The America First movement does not want to dismantle Empire. It wants to relocate its loyalties, to bring the legions home not because the legions are wrong but because the legions are believed to serve the wrong masters. It’s the story of the innocent peasant and the wicked moneylender, the wholesome nation and the alien parasite.

To pretend the cancer entered the body in 1948 is to misread the diagnosis so thoroughly that the cure becomes impossible. Empire is not an accident that befell America. Empire is the architecture of America. Any critique of Israel that begins by absolving America is a critique that ends by deepening the very machine it claims to oppose.

Palestine

The Palestinians are suffering to a degree that defies comprehension. A generation of children buried. A prison complex that is a laboratory of cruelty and depravity unseen since the French systematically raped Algerian women, girls, boys, and men. Hospitals turned into ossuaries. A whole people reduced, in the calculus of Empire, to a demographic problem to be managed by white phosphorus and engineered hunger.

If we love them, we owe them the truth. The truth is that Empire is killing them. Empire has always killed them. Empire wears different masks in different centuries. Today the mask is Zionism. Yesterday it was manifest destiny. Tomorrow it will fashion a new face from whatever scripture, whatever myth, whatever wounded history is available to be looted. Our task is to tear the mask away and look at the face beneath. The face beneath is not Jewish. The face beneath is not Christian. The face beneath belongs to no people and no god. It belongs to power. It has always belonged to power. And until we name it correctly, we will keep burying the children it devours.

- Karim

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