In the global discourse on liberation and resistance against imperialism, a crucial truth often remains overshadowed: true liberation—be it from colonial, neo-colonial, or imperial oppression—will not originate from the Western societies that have historically been the architects and beneficiaries of these oppressive systems. This realization is not just theoretical but is exemplified powerfully in the ongoing struggle of Palestine against Zionist occupation and Western complicity.

Western Democracies are Antithetical to Liberation

Palestine’s resistance illuminates the limits of Western advocacy for democracy and human rights, which align with neocolonial interests rather than genuine support for self-determination. The West, with its sophisticated surveillance and military might, has repeatedly shown that its interests lie not in championing the cause of the oppressed, but in maintaining an international order that is conducive to its economic and geopolitical agendas. This is evident…