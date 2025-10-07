BettBeat’s Newsletter

Bruce Maltby
Yes, I remember any mention of the colonies at school as indeed yes, their being like jewels out there in the oceans, but also that “missionaries” and the early settlers from the West were bringing huge overdue improvements to savages and primitives.

No sense of the native people actually living in long term sustainable and stable communities where resources were not razed to the ground, dug up, concreted over etc

The indigenous people actually wise because they had quietly taken on the ways of their elders to look after their land for their children and ever beyond.

The narratives of the West with the short-termism, smearing, genocidal behaviour and absolute greed for money towards those countries with real history, knowledge, culture and temperament is a tragedy.

I Know Nothing
It's not invincible. One day it looks like it controls the world and the next day it will be a smoking ruin.

We must believe in reality.

