A subscriber complained about one of the many videos I did with my brother Dimitri Lascaris , where we discuss our hatred for racism and white supremacy. Now, I’m a man who grew up in a fully white family in Northern Europe — my immigrant father divorced from my Dutch mother when I was very young — and I am culturally “white.” Dimitri is a Greek-Canadian, officially classified as “white.” And yet we find each other in our virulent hatred for racism. Indeed, one does not need to be “non-white” to be offended by racism.