Many see Donald Trump as ushering in the moment the US empire shed its facade of virtue, the first president brazen enough to dispense with pretense and show its true malignancy. But for the vigilant, its mask had slipped long ago. Keen observers like Noam Chomsky had always seen through the deception. For most, though, awakening came slowly—too slowly.

Even George W. Bush’s war on terror failed to unmask imperialism as it was. Instead, it was artfully shrouded as a just war for democracy, a "good vs. evil” morality tale tapping into post-9/11 trauma. A media fixated on harrowing images of the attacks fostered mass indoctrination, a mesmerized public seeing inherent evil in Bush’s "axis of evil”: the Muslim Middle East.

The real unmasking should have come under Obama, who ran on "hope and change” only to betray that vision when it mattered most. Upon election, his inspiring words and very person seemed a salve for the cynical realism and xenophobia of the Bush era. But for those watchin…