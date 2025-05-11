The Dutch king and queen attending Holocaust Remembrance Day. This solemn occasion has recently become controversial, as many in Dutch society have expressed views that certain groups, including Moroccan-Dutch citizens and Muslims, should not participate in these commemorations.

The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day arrived with predictable fanfare—solemn ceremonies, flowery speeches, and sanitized history packaged for comfortable consumption. Yet beneath this carefully constructed narrative lies a blood-soaked truth: May 8th, 1945 marked not only Europe's liberation from fascism but also the day colonial powers unleashed genocidal violence against the very people who had helped defeat the Nazis.

We must confront the devastating hypocrisy of this moment. The Western powers that positioned themselves as champions of freedom and humanity were practicing the same (if not worse) barbaric fascism in their colonies that they claimed to have defeated in Europe. The only difference? The…