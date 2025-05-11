Oh, Drop the Act - Fascism is the Beating Heart of Western "Civilization"
Notice the pattern: All world wars are the West's handiwork and most genocides were committed by Europeans - Let's start seeing Western "civilization" for what it truly is.
The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day arrived with predictable fanfare—solemn ceremonies, flowery speeches, and sanitized history packaged for comfortable consumption. Yet beneath this carefully constructed narrative lies a blood-soaked truth: May 8th, 1945 marked not only Europe's liberation from fascism but also the day colonial powers unleashed genocidal violence against the very people who had helped defeat the Nazis.
We must confront the devastating hypocrisy of this moment. The Western powers that positioned themselves as champions of freedom and humanity were practicing the same (if not worse) barbaric fascism in their colonies that they claimed to have defeated in Europe. The only difference? The…