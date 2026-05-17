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silversurfer7@protonmail.com's avatar
silversurfer7@protonmail.com
3dEdited

Agreed, Peter. I would submit that Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran are making everything that’s fundamentally dismantling western power right now in West Asia possible, that they’re doing it through rigorous political organization and, crucially, armed struggle, and that left liberal (possessive) individualism can neither model nor handle that reality. This is what Ghassan Kanafani and Yahya Sinwar, Amilcar Cabral, and many others who live their lives on the other side of the guns have understood so well.

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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
3d

One doesn't always have to look to Kanafani for the example, we have many an example right here set by indigenous, black, and others who have organised, refused the status quo and left us with much to build upon. Audre Lord said "the master's tools will never dismantle the master's house" and that's the clearest, most concise explanation of what the problem is that.i can think of.

Gramsci and Kanafani were great men and they understood resistance from their perspective and yes, we can most assuredly learn and be inspired. Still, if you're working from a western experience, our own Assata Shakur ended her rally crie with "we must love each other and support each other! We have nothing to lose but our chains!"

The black and indigenous people of the US have been trying to tell the white minority that the problem is systemic, that it's unsustainable, that things need to change for survival of the whole but we've been blind and deaf to their words and actions, maybe it's time to actually pay attention and not reinvent the wheel but work with what they've been creating for centuries and build from there?

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