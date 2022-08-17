This article has originally been published on Psychology Today

By Karim Bettache

Key points

Unconscious, automatic behaviors hostile to a stigmatized individual and without intent can be interpreted as microaggressions.

Victims of microaggressions often develop a hyper-awareness of social hostility.

This hyper-awareness is a natural consequence of growing up in cultures that stigmatize one’s being.

Victims of microaggressions may internalize the cultural stereotypes about people who look like them, resulting in conflicting views of the self.

There has been a debate as of late on whether microaggressions exist. Microaggressions are “brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioral, or environmental indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial slights and insults toward people of color” (Sue et al., 2007).

Reputable scholars in the field of psychology have questioned the existence of microaggressions. Some would say that microaggressi…