"The more English you know, the more superior you are, this concept is rooted in my heart, possibly in other local people's mindset as well...The content of education focuses more on the West and touches little about the Third World and southeast Asia. The Western-centered education, also the superior status of English, is a result of the colonized history."

This searing admission from a local Hong Kong university student lays bare the lingering colonial mentality that still pervades the city over two decades after the supposed handover to China. Despite the grandeur of the 1997 ceremony, Hong Kong remains a prisoner of its colonial past, trapped in a education system and social milieu that elevates Western cultural imperialism as the epitome of progress.

The student's testimony reveals how generations of Hong Kongers have been inculcated with the insidious notion that command of the English language is a marker of superiority. This saddening premise does not merely undermine Chinese li…